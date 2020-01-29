Winter Guide: Readings and Lectures

click to enlarge Queerpunk Slamjunk’s Robyn Goodfellow, Silas Maxwell Switzer, and Gray Valentine

LIT

The Queerpunk Slamjunk

Use your bus pass, shake your ass. Don’t stay home, read a poem. Hell, do whatever you like at the Queerpunk Slamjunk open mic. (But no, rhymes aren’t required at this “queer-youth-focused open mic for anyone between 12-25 brave and proud enough to step up.”) 7 p.m. Fri., Jan. 31. The Big Idea Bookstore, 4812 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $5 donation recommended. thebigideapgh.org

LIT

Tender: A Celebration of Black Womxn & Femmes in Pittsburgh

The basis for literary anthology Tender is to create a place for Black women and femmes to find “connection and comfort in a city and a world that is not always tender toward them.” The reading event is hosted by co-editors Vanessa German and Deesha Philyaw and features an impressive slate of writers. 7 p.m. Thu., Feb. 27. Alphabet City, 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. alphabetcity.org

SPEAKER

TRUTHSayers: Tarana Burke

Tarana Burke inspired a movement as the original founder of “Me Too,” which spurred the global outcry that finally brought attention to the prevalence of sexual harassment and violence committed most often against women and girls. Burke will speak as part of the TRUTHSayers series at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 7 p.m. Mon., March 9. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $38.50. awc.culturaldistrict.org



