Winter Guide: Pittsburgh Ice Skating Rinks

MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place

100 Three PPG Place, Downtown. ppgplace.com/directory/the-rink

$9-10, plus $4 for skate rental. (Monthly packages and group rates available).

Open through March 1.

Schenley Park Ice Rink

10341 Overlook Drive (near tennis courts), Oakland. pittsburghpa.gov/schenley/rink

$3.30-5.50, plus $3.30 for skate rental. Opens Fri., Jan. 31.

South Park and North Park Ice Rinks

1101 Pearce Mill Road, Allison Park and 30 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park. alleghenycounty.us/parks

$3-5, plus $2 for skate rental. Open through mid-March (weather and conditions permitting).

UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

8000 Cranberry Springs Drive, Cranberry. upmclemieuxsportscomplex.com

$6-8, plus $3 skate rental. Public skates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.