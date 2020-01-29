Winter Guide: Parties and Events

click to enlarge sarah huny young Darkness Is Spreading

PARTY

Darkness is Spreading x In The Weeds Anniversary

Last January, the event series Darkness is Spreading started a DJing residency with In The Weeds at Ace Hotel, marking the first time that sarah huny young, founder of DiS, DJ’d an event. In the years since, huny has expanded her DJ career and been consistently offered gigs outside of DiS, so much so that she's stepping back in 2020 and extending opportunities to other local DJs. Celebrate the event's first anniversary and catch huny live while you can. 9 p.m. Mon., Jan. 27. Ace Hotel, 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. facebook.com/darknessxspreading







DRAG

Scene Queen

Let out your inner scene kid when The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls presents the Scene Queen pop-punk drag show and dance party. Hosted by Pittsburgh queen Bambi, the event includes performances by local drag performers and music by all the bands from your Hot Topic days. 10 p.m. Fri., Jan. 31. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $5. 18+. mrsmalls.com

PARTY

SPISH’s Love Dungeon 3

Ah, love dungeons grow up so quickly. Spish's annual party returns with Love Dungeon 3: Heaven & Hell at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall, featuring music from TASTE, Ky Voss, String Machine, and, of course, Spish; entertainment from Kali Haze, Gia Fagnelli, Domina E., and more; plus emceeing from the great Princess Jafar. All proceeds go to SisTers PGH. 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $14. thunderbirdmusichall.com

click to enlarge Senator John Heinz History Center History Uncorked

PARTY

History Uncorked at Heinz

The Heinz History Center goes back in time for History Uncorked: ‘80s Night. The annual event invites young professionals to mix and mingle while enjoying retro arcade games, live music, a DJ dance party, and more. Be sure to wear your finest ’80s gear. 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 21. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $65-110. heinzhistorycenter.org

VARIETY SHOW

Pay Tribute: Honoring our Icons for Black History Month

This show in McKees Rocks will pay tribute to Black historical figures with burlesque, drag, spoken word, live music, dance, and more. Some performers include Butterfly, Hanniyah, and Josalynn Lark. The night is hosted by Arla. 9-11:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 29. Red Light Lounge, 97 Margaret St., McKees Rocks. $15-25. Facebook search “Velvet Hearts! Pittsburgh”

PARTY

Party in the Tropics: Party on Mars?

Winter is cold and dark, and everything outside is dead. To make up for that ultra-depressing sentence, here’s exact opposite. Phipps Conservatory’s Party in the Tropics: Party on Mars? is a tribute to David Bowie that features new wave and synth pop hits, tropical paradise, food, drinks, and dancing. Party like Sean Connery in Medicine Man. Wait, that’s not the right reference. 7 p.m. Fri., March 6. 1 Schenley Drive, Oakland. $19.95 or included with admission. phipps.conservatory.org

PARTY

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Éire go Brách: Pittsburgh is a heavily Irish-American town and its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the largest in the country. Watch the parade as it marches down Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies Downtown. 10 a.m. Sat., March 14. Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies, Downtown. Free. pittsburghstpatricksdayparade.com