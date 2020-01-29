Winter Guide: Music

click to enlarge Photo: Renee Rosensteel

Phat Man Dee’s Roaring 2020s

The "Roaring Twenties" are best left in the past; we’re all about the Roaring 2020s now. With jazz musician extraordinaire Phat Man Dee at the helm with her band The Cultural District, this party is guaranteed to be swingin’! The 18+ night also features dancers, themed cocktails, and a costume contest (flapper dresses and Zoot Suits encouraged.) 6:30 p.m. Fri., Jan. 31. The Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $12-15. theoakstheater.com

Leyla McCalla

Leyla McCalla

See singer/songwriter, cellist, and multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla at Carnegie Lecture Hall as part of The Warhol Museum’s Sound Series. The Haitian-American musician shares her fascination with Louisiana Creole music and culture through her solo work, such as the Langston Hughes-inspired album, Vari-Colored Songs, and as part of various projects. 7 p.m. Thu., Feb. 6. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-20. warhol.org

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh

Satan’s Fall

A choir performance written by the legendary drummer of The Police based on Satan’s motives in Paradise Lost sounds like a game of Mad-Libs, but it’s real. The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh will perform Satan’s Fall, a commissioned work by Stewart Copeland, incorporating choir and orchestral rock music. 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 7 and 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8. Roxian Theatre, 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $40-150. themendelssohn.org

Cap: Chatham Baroque

Chatham Baroque: The Art of the Trio

Join acclaimed chamber music trio Chatham Baroque for their annual concert celebrating “the collective virtuosity, talent, and teamwork” of its musicians. They’ll play music from Antonio Vivaldi, Dieterich Buxtehude, Marin Marais, and more 17th-century composers. 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 14. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, Upper St., Clair. Continues through Sun., Feb. 16 at multiple locations. $10-30. chathambaroque.org

Eko Chamber Collective

Sound Series: Eko Chamber Collective

With the use of a multi-channel sound system, and by taking into consideration the acoustics of The Warhol Museum, Eko Chamber Collective will create a site-specific performance that sounds different depending on where in the venue you stand. 7:30 p.m. Thu., Feb. 20. The Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $8-12. warhol.org

Brittney Chantele

Brittney Chantele

With a smattering of musically diverse influences, including Bob Marley, Amy Winehouse, and Nas, and a lifelong passion for playing music, Brittney Chantele has made a name for herself in the Pittsburgh music community. Get in on the ground floor of her newest work during her album release party at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22. 4023 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Scratchy Blanket

Leap Fest

Leap year only happens every four years, and the Glitter Box Theater is making the most of it with Leap Fest. The day of indie rock celebrates the release of Scratchy Blanket’s debut album with live performances by 11 bands. 3 p.m. Sat., Feb. 29. 460 Melwood Ave., Oakland. $10. All ages. theglitterboxtheater.com

The Clarks

The Clarks

Local rockers The Clarks have been a staple of the Pittsburgh rock scene since the mid-'80s and they’re still going strong. Catch their show at the Lamp Theatre where they’ll play from their album Madly in Love at the End of the World, along with self-described “truck rock” band East Coat Turnaround. 8 p.m. Fri., March 6 and 8 p.m. Sat., March 7. 222 Main St., Irwin. $25. lamptheatre.org



