Winter Guide: Food and Drink

DRINKS

Pittsburgh's Bloody Mary Festival

Legend has it that French bartender Fernand Petiot was the first to spice up a common vodka-and-tomato juice cocktail with cayenne, salt, pepper, lemon, and Worcestershire sauce, thus creating the Bloody Mary. If only he knew the monster he'd created: These days, toppings range from whole lobster claws to pepperoni pizzas. Celebrate this storied beverage at Pittsburgh's Bloody Mary Festival, featuring variations on the cocktail from 20 local bars and restaurants. 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 15. Also 11 a.m. Sun., Feb. 16. The Pennsylvanian Apartments, 1100 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40. "Pittsburgh Bloody Mary Festival" on Facebook

Lauren Delorenze A Celebration of Seeds

PLANTS

A Celebration of Seeds: Eighth Annual Seed and Plant Swap

Get ready for spring planting when Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Grow Pittsburgh, and Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh present A Celebration of Seeds’ annual plant swap. Bring your own seeds to exchange and consult with expert gardeners. The family-friendly event also has hands-on activities for kids and teens. 10 a.m. Sat., Feb. 22. 1 Schenley Park, Oakland. Free. Registration required. phipps.conservatory.org

Nora Lubecki Fermentation Festival 2018

FOOD

Pittsburgh Fermentation Festival

Pittsburgh has a fantastic cultural district, but theater, film, and music are not the focus of this festival: Pittsburgh Fermentation Festival celebrates literal cultures. Brined with performances, a Fermenter Olympics, and a Mold Pageant, the Fermentation Festival is fun for both amateurs and pros … probiotics that is! 11 a.m. Sun., Feb. 23. Spirit, 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. fermentpittsburgh.com

DRINKS

Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest

When you think about going to an event at a convention center, you are probably thinking about business-casual clothing, lanyards, and people saying things like “key stakeholders.” Well, there’s an outside chance these things might happen at Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest, but at least you’ll be drunk if they do. Head to David L. Lawrence Convention Center for unlimited sampling of hundreds of fresh craft beers of all styles. Please schmooze responsibly. 6:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 28. Also 12 p.m. Sat., Feb. 29. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. Tickets prices vary. pittsburghbeerfest.com

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Empty Bowls

FOOD

Empty Bowls

Empty Bowls returns to Rodef Shalom Congregation to celebrate 25 years of bringing people together to raise awareness about hunger in the region. Enjoy soups made by Pittsburgh restaurants and choose a piece of original pottery to take home. Proceeds benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Just Harvest. 1-3:30 p.m. and 4– 6 p.m. Sun., March 15. 4905 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $20 in advance/$25 at the door/$10 for kids 3-12. rodefshalom.org