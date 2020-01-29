Winter Guide: Five fun indoor spots to take kids

click to enlarge Scene75

Highmark SportsWorks

HIGHLIGHTS: Sports challenge, ropes course, and rock wall

Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. carnegiesciencecenter.org

SkyZone

HIGHLIGHTS: Trampolines, trapeze, and zip line

160 Levin Way, Monroeville. skyzone.com/monroeville

Flight Fit N Fun

HIGHLIGHTS: Trampolines, dodgeball, and laser race

1041 Washington Pike, Suite 200, Bridgeville. flightfitnfun.com/locations/pittsburgh

Fun Slides Carpet Skatepark and Party Center

HIGHLIGHTS: Carpet skating, blacklight dodgeball, and super ninja course

1130 Perry Highway, North Hills. funslidespark.com

Scene75 indoor entertainment center

HIGHLIGHTS: Mini-golf, indoor go-karts, and bounce rooms

1775 S. Braddock Ave., Edgewood. scene75.com