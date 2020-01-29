Winter Guide: Five fun indoor spots to take kids

Highmark SportsWorks
HIGHLIGHTS: Sports challenge, ropes course, and rock wall
Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. carnegiesciencecenter.org
SkyZone
HIGHLIGHTS: Trampolines, trapeze, and zip line
160 Levin Way, Monroeville. skyzone.com/monroeville
Flight Fit N Fun
HIGHLIGHTS: Trampolines, dodgeball, and laser race
1041 Washington Pike, Suite 200, Bridgeville. flightfitnfun.com/locations/pittsburgh
Fun Slides Carpet Skatepark and Party Center
HIGHLIGHTS: Carpet skating, blacklight dodgeball, and super ninja course
1130 Perry Highway, North Hills. funslidespark.com
Scene75 indoor entertainment center
HIGHLIGHTS: Mini-golf, indoor go-karts, and bounce rooms
1775 S. Braddock Ave., Edgewood. scene75.com