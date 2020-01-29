 Winter Guide: Five fun indoor spots to take kids | Winter Guide 2020 | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Winter Guide: Five fun indoor spots to take kids

By

click to enlarge Scene75
Scene75

Highmark SportsWorks
HIGHLIGHTS: Sports challenge, ropes course, and rock wall
Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. carnegiesciencecenter.org

SkyZone
HIGHLIGHTS: Trampolines, trapeze, and zip line
160 Levin Way, Monroeville. skyzone.com/monroeville

Flight Fit N Fun
HIGHLIGHTS: Trampolines, dodgeball, and laser race
1041 Washington Pike, Suite 200, Bridgeville. flightfitnfun.com/locations/pittsburgh

Fun Slides Carpet Skatepark and Party Center
HIGHLIGHTS: Carpet skating, blacklight dodgeball, and super ninja course
1130 Perry Highway, North Hills. funslidespark.com

Scene75 indoor entertainment center
HIGHLIGHTS: Mini-golf, indoor go-karts, and bounce rooms
1775 S. Braddock Ave., Edgewood. scene75.com

Tags

Latest in Winter Guide 2020

Winter Guide: Arts

By CP Staff

Presenting The Black Avant-Garde: A Tribute to Senga and Maren, 2019

Winter Guide: Indoor sports activities for adults

By CP Staff

Winter Guide: Indoor sports activities for adults

Winter Guide: Take a hike with these guided local tours

By CP Staff

Winter Guide: Take a hike with these guided local tours

Winter Guide: 10 Hot soups for cold days

By CP Staff

More »
More Winter Guide 2020 »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 29- 4, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation