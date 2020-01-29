 Winter Guide: Film | Winter Guide 2020 | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Winter Guide: Film

By

click to enlarge Raiders of the Lost Ark
Raiders of the Lost Ark

FILM
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Before the good name of Indiana Jones was sullied by inane plotlines about UFOs and intergalactic portals, the man was a just a simple Nazi-hunting archaeologist with excellent bone structure and a healthy fear of snakes. Relive the glory years when Heinz Hall screens the 1981 original Raiders of the Lost Ark while the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra plays John Williams' masterful score live. 7 p.m. Thu., Feb. 27. Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-165. pittsburghsymphony.org

click to enlarge CatVideoFest 2020
CatVideoFest 2020

FILM
CatVideoFest 2020
Lights, camera, meow! Can you imagine anything more pawsome than watching over an hour’s worth of cat videos on a giant screen? Even more purrfect, portions of ticket sales go to a local animal charity. Fur real! Times vary. Fri., Feb. 28-Sun., March 8. Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. $9.95 ($7.95 for members). carnegiesciencecenter.org

FILM
Horror Realm Pittsburgh's Modern Horror Convention
The local Horror Realm fan convention returns to Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South for the 10th anniversary of its Spring Break Massacre show. The weekend includes screenings, celebrity guest appearances, parties, and more. 5 p.m. Fri., March 6. Continues through Sun., March 8. 164 Fort Couch Road, South Hills. $15-40. horrorrealmcon.com

Tags

Latest in Winter Guide 2020

Winter Guide: Arts

By CP Staff

Presenting The Black Avant-Garde: A Tribute to Senga and Maren, 2019

Winter Guide: Indoor sports activities for adults

By CP Staff

Winter Guide: Indoor sports activities for adults

Winter Guide: Take a hike with these guided local tours

By CP Staff

Winter Guide: Take a hike with these guided local tours

Winter Guide: 10 Hot soups for cold days

By CP Staff

More »
More Winter Guide 2020 »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 29- 4, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation