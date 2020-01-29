Winter Guide: Film

click to enlarge Raiders of the Lost Ark

FILM

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Before the good name of Indiana Jones was sullied by inane plotlines about UFOs and intergalactic portals, the man was a just a simple Nazi-hunting archaeologist with excellent bone structure and a healthy fear of snakes. Relive the glory years when Heinz Hall screens the 1981 original Raiders of the Lost Ark while the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra plays John Williams' masterful score live. 7 p.m. Thu., Feb. 27. Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-165. pittsburghsymphony.org

click to enlarge CatVideoFest 2020

FILM

CatVideoFest 2020

Lights, camera, meow! Can you imagine anything more pawsome than watching over an hour’s worth of cat videos on a giant screen? Even more purrfect, portions of ticket sales go to a local animal charity. Fur real! Times vary. Fri., Feb. 28-Sun., March 8. Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. $9.95 ($7.95 for members). carnegiesciencecenter.org

FILM

Horror Realm Pittsburgh's Modern Horror Convention

The local Horror Realm fan convention returns to Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South for the 10th anniversary of its Spring Break Massacre show. The weekend includes screenings, celebrity guest appearances, parties, and more. 5 p.m. Fri., March 6. Continues through Sun., March 8. 164 Fort Couch Road, South Hills. $15-40. horrorrealmcon.com