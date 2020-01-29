Winter Guide: Day trips for hitting the ski slopes

Boyce Park

35 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh

675 Old Frankstown Road, Plum. alleghenycounty.us/parks

Boyce Park offers the only downhill skiing and snow tubing hills in Allegheny County. Open through mid-March (weather and conditions permitting).

$6-20, plus fees for rental equipment.

Hidden Valley Resort

An hour and 10 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh

1 Craighead Road, Hidden Valley. hiddenvalleyresort.com

Seven Springs Mountain Resort

An hour and 15 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh

777 Water Wheel Drive, Champion. 7springs.com

Laurel Mountain Ski Resort

An hour and 35 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh

347 Summit Ski Road, Boswell. laurelmountainski.com