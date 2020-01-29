Winter Guide: Day trips for hitting the ski slopes

Boyce Park
35 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh
675 Old Frankstown Road, Plum. alleghenycounty.us/parks
Boyce Park offers the only downhill skiing and snow tubing hills in Allegheny County. Open through mid-March (weather and conditions permitting).
$6-20, plus fees for rental equipment.
Hidden Valley Resort
An hour and 10 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh
1 Craighead Road, Hidden Valley. hiddenvalleyresort.com
Seven Springs Mountain Resort
An hour and 15 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh
777 Water Wheel Drive, Champion. 7springs.com
Laurel Mountain Ski Resort
An hour and 35 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh
347 Summit Ski Road, Boswell. laurelmountainski.com