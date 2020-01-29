Winter Guide: Dance

click to enlarge Bodiography’s Unveiled

DANCE

Unveiled

The Bodiography contemporary ballet company takes the stage at Byham Theater for its latest production, Unveiled. The show includes guest artists from Buglisi Dance Theatre, as well as guest choreographers Virginie Mécène and Ze’eva Cohen. 8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 7 and 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $21.25-61.25. bodiographycbc.com

DANCE

Beauty and the Beast

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre transports audiences to a land of enchantment, horror, and romance with its production of Beauty and the Beast at the Benedum Center. With choreography by Lew Christensen set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, dancers tell the story of a woman who falls in love with a cursed prince. 8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 14. Continues through Sun., Feb. 23. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. Tickets start at $28. pbt.org

DANCE

Malpaso Dance Company

The Pittsburgh Dance Council welcomes Cuban troupe Malpaso Dance Company to the Byham Theater. The program includes performances of Face the Torrent, Ocaso, and Tabula Rasa, a piece that premiered with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in 1986. 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $10-65. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Corningworks/Frank Walsh The Tipping Point

DANCE

The Tipping Point

Corningworks uses dance to examine the current human rights crisis in the U.S. and around the world with The Tipping Point. The ambitious, multimedia show at the 25 Carrick Ave space re-imagines the Doctors Without Borders touring exhibition, Forced From Home, with a diverse cast of 12 local dancers and actors, and an international group of re-settled refugees. 7 p.m. Wed., March 18. Continues through Sun., March 29. 25 Carrick Ave., Carrick. $25-30 or pay-what-you-can. corningworks.org