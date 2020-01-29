Winter Guide: Arts

click to enlarge Photo: Ayana M. Evans and Tsedaye Makonnen Presenting The Black Avant-Garde: A Tribute to Senga and Maren, 2019

ART

Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges/I came by Boat so Meet me at the Beach

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center presents two exhibitions highlighting the Black experience; I came by Boat so Meet me at the Beach includes collaborative works by New York-based performance artist Ayana M. Evans and Tsedaye Makonnen, a multidisciplinary artist from Washington, D.C. Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges looks at the loss of safe gathering places for Black people through images by New Orleans-based photographer L. Kasimu Harris. Continues through Sun., March 29. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. aacc-awc.org

click to enlarge Centa Schumacher “Voids, etc. (1)"

ART

Voids, etc.

Chaos and order are the themes of Voids, etc., an exhibit by photographer Centa Schumacher, who created a special camera lens for the pieces in the show. The abstract work distorts light like a kaleidoscope, creating “an unknowable state emerging from the darkness.” Continues through Sun., April 5. 707 Gallery, 707 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Complex Meshes by Miguel Chevalier

ART

Power Pixels 2020

Experience a visualization of synesthesia with Power Pixels 2020, an exhibit by Miguel Chevalier with 3D graphics that interact with music by Michel Redolfi. The results are big and bright landscapes with almost psychedelic qualities. Continues through Sun., April 5. Wood Street Galleries, 601 Wood St., Downtown. Free. woodstreetgalleries.org

click to enlarge William H. Johnson’s “Sowing”

ART (Worth the Trip)

African American Art in the 20th Century

Direct from the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s collection, this travelling exhibit comes to the heart of Greensburg. Featured artists include important figures from the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. Sculpture, paintings and more highlight significant American social movements. Opens Sun., Feb. 16. Continues through Sun., May 10. Westmoreland Museum of Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Free. thewestmoreland.org

click to enlarge Courtesy of the artists Christine Holtz and Lauren S. Zadikow’s “50 Greenspace Dumpsites, Boliar Way”

ART

Counterpressures

Be there when the Carnegie Museum of Art presents Counterpressures, a group exhibit that addresses climate change. Named after a quotation from Pittsburgh environmentalist Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring, the show features new and existing work by 10 Pittsburgh-based artists, all of which examine the growing impact of global warming. Opening reception 7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 21. Continues through Sun., July 12. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Available with museum admission. cmoa.org



