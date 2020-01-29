 Winter Guide: 10 Hot soups for cold days | Winter Guide 2020 | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Winter Guide: 10 Hot soups for cold days

Labor-Inducing Vegetarian Chili
at Harris Grill
Multiple locations. harrisgrill.com

Inferno Ramen
at Ki Ramen
4401 Butler St., Lawrenceville. kiramenpgh.com

Chicken Noodle Soup
at Hello Bistro
Mulitple locations. hellobistro.com

Tom Yum
at Nicky’s Thai Kitchen
Multiple locations. nickysthaikitchen.com

New England Clam Chowder
at Merchant Oyster Co.
4129 Butler St., Lawrenceville merchantpgh.com

Caldo Verde Soup
at Azorean Cafe
4715 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. azoreancafe.com

Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Gratiné
at Revival on Lincoln
366 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. revivalonlincoln.com

Fish Stew
at Carmi Soul Food
1825 E. Carson St., South Side. carmirestaurant.com

Saigon Soup
at Tram’s Kitchen
4050 Penn Ave., Bloomfield

Red Lentil Soup with preserved lemon
at B52
5202 Butler St., Lawrenceville. b52p

