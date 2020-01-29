Winter Guide: 10 Hot soups for cold days

Labor-Inducing Vegetarian Chili
at Harris Grill
Multiple locations. harrisgrill.com
Inferno Ramen
at Ki Ramen
4401 Butler St., Lawrenceville. kiramenpgh.com
Chicken Noodle Soup
at Hello Bistro
Mulitple locations. hellobistro.com
Tom Yum
at Nicky’s Thai Kitchen
Multiple locations. nickysthaikitchen.com
New England Clam Chowder
at Merchant Oyster Co.
4129 Butler St., Lawrenceville merchantpgh.com
Caldo Verde Soup
at Azorean Cafe
4715 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. azoreancafe.com
Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Gratiné
at Revival on Lincoln
366 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. revivalonlincoln.com
Fish Stew
at Carmi Soul Food
1825 E. Carson St., South Side. carmirestaurant.com
Saigon Soup
at Tram’s Kitchen
4050 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
Red Lentil Soup with preserved lemon
at B52
5202 Butler St., Lawrenceville. b52p