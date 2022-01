Winter events throughout the greater Pittsburgh region

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Winter Gallery Crawl

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Ice skating at Schenley Park

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest

Fight For Air Climb Pittsburgh. 9 a.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. Registration required. facebook.com/PittsburghClimb

Winter is fully, gloriously, freezingly upon us, and the Pittsburgh area has plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the season. Whether you’re looking for festivals, themed parties, or day trips outside the city for winter sports,has a list of everything going on from now until spring.Theurges you to brave the cold for the bigin the Cultural District. Head Downtown to experience over 20 free events at 14 Crawl Stops located in Pittsburgh Cultural Trust galleries, and other outdoor and indoor locations. Have a drink at the NFT Cocktail Bar, shop the Pop-up Artist Market, and experience music presented by WPTS and BLKNVMBR (Black November). Head down early during the daytime to see the giant rabbits of Intrude before they’re deflated for good.Do the dew atduring a special event for skiers and snowboarders. Described as an “après party for mountain goers to let loose and go hard,” theoffers a DJ set, free stuff, and more, all sponsored by the popular Pepsi brand soda. Takes place at the resort’s outdoor grill, Emo’s Pit.Bears do it, squirrels do it — why not humans? Don’t get any weird ideas, we’re talking about hibernation.in Export, Pa. invites everyone to shake off their winter blues during its, an all-you-can-sample beer festival featuring businesses from Pittsburgh and beyond. Sip on offerings from Arsenal Cider House, Devout Brewing, Hitchhiker Brewing, Otto’s Brewing, Trace Brewing, and Yellow Bridge Brewing. There will also be food trucks, and live music by the Byron Nash Trio.. 10 a.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. $35. Registration required. comop.org/cupidschase Find tons of cold weather activities duringat. Hit the slopes at The Peak, ride the tubing runs, wear your wackiest swimming outfit for the Polar Bear Plunge, and meet a dogsled team. There are also downhill races, kid-friendly crafts, games, live music, and more. Open to overnight guests and members.Skate with your sweetheart under the stars atduring Valentines on Ice, a night that includes romantic music, caricature art, raffles, and more. Each couple will receive a goody bag containing a rose and sweets from Betsy Ann Chocolates.Strip down for a good cause whencomes to Pittsburgh. The event kicks off with drinks and dancing at, followed by a mile run, and then a party to finish it all off. The event supports research around neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. A virtual option is also available.Experience hundreds of craft beers and over 120 breweries all in one place. Thegathers brewers and beer enthusiasts at the, where guests can sample various styles of beer. Proceeds from the event benefit Animal Rescue Partners, an organization dedicated to supporting numerous animal rescues, pet adoption groups, and community spay and neuter programs.