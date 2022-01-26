Winter events throughout the greater Pittsburgh region

Fri., Jan. 28
EVENT • IRL
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust urges you to brave the cold for the big Winter Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District. Head Downtown to experience over 20 free events at 14 Crawl Stops located in Pittsburgh Cultural Trust galleries, and other outdoor and indoor locations. Have a drink at the NFT Cocktail Bar, shop the Pop-up Artist Market, and experience music presented by WPTS and BLKNVMBR (Black November). Head down early during the daytime to see the giant rabbits of Intrude before they’re deflated for good. 5:30-10 p.m. Cultural District, Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
SKATING • IRL
Youth Friday Night Skate. 6-8 p.m. Pittsburgh Ice Arena. 700 Craigdell Road, New Kensington. $15. pittsburghicearena.com/youthfridaynightskate
OUTDOOR • IRL
Festive Nights of Winter Lights. 5-10 p.m. Continues through Sat., Jan 29. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. 1 Schenley Park, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
Sat., Jan. 29
OUTDOOR • IRL
Do the dew at Seven Springs Mountain Resort during a special event for skiers and snowboarders. Described as an “après party for mountain goers to let loose and go hard,” the Mtn Dew Base Bash offers a DJ set, free stuff, and more, all sponsored by the popular Pepsi brand soda. Takes place at the resort’s outdoor grill, Emo’s Pit. 1-4 p.m. 777 Water Wheel Drive, Champion. Included with admission. 7springs.com/events/mtn-dew-base-bash
OUTDOOR • IRL
Rise N’ Shine Snowshoe. 7-8:30 a.m. Forbes State Park. 1291 Route 30, Imperial. Free. golaurelhighlands.com/event
Mon., Jan. 31
CURLING • IRL
Sliders Curling. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. 2 Sedgwick St., Millvale. $35. Advanced booking required. slidersbarandgames.com
Sat., Feb. 5
SKATING • IRL
Disco Night. 8-9:30 p.m. Schenley Skating Rink. 10341 Overlook Drive, Oakland. $3-5, $3 skate rentals. pittsburghpa.gov/schenley/rink
MUSIC • IRL
Winter Warm Ups. 1-5 p.m. Continues through April 23. Glade Pike Winery. 2208 Glades Pike, Somerset. Free. golaurelhighlands.com/event
EVENT • IRL
Bears do it, squirrels do it — why not humans? Don’t get any weird ideas, we’re talking about hibernation. Helltown Brewing in Export, Pa. invites everyone to shake off their winter blues during its Hibernation Party, an all-you-can-sample beer festival featuring businesses from Pittsburgh and beyond. Sip on offerings from Arsenal Cider House, Devout Brewing, Hitchhiker Brewing, Otto’s Brewing, Trace Brewing, and Yellow Bridge Brewing. There will also be food trucks, and live music by the Byron Nash Trio. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 5578 Old William Penn Hwy, Export. $10-45. facebook.com/HelltownBrewing
Fri., Feb. 11
OUTDOOR • IRL
Little Leaves: Wintertime Wonders. 10-11:30 a.m. Forbes State Park. 1291 Route 30, Imperial. Free. golaurelhighlands.com/event
EVENT • IRL
Hopeful Hearts Valentine’s Gala. 6 p.m. Omni William Penn Hotel. 530 William Penn Place, Downtown. $130-155. thejoeberettafoundation.com/valentines-gala
Sat., Feb. 12
RUN • IRL
Pittsburgh Cupid's Chase 5K. 10 a.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. $35. Registration required. comop.org/cupidschase
EVENT • IRL
Find tons of cold weather activities during Winterfest at Nemacolin. Hit the slopes at The Peak, ride the tubing runs, wear your wackiest swimming outfit for the Polar Bear Plunge, and meet a dogsled team. There are also downhill races, kid-friendly crafts, games, live music, and more. Open to overnight guests and members. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington. Included with reservations. nemacolin.com/experiences/winterfest
OUTDOOR • IRL
Hygge Hike. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Forbes State Park. 1291 Route 30, Imperial. Free. golaurelhighlands.com/event
Sun., Feb. 13
CRUISE • IRL
Gateway Clipper Princess & Superhero Valentine Ball. 1-3:30 p.m. 350 West Station Square Drive, South Side. $5-32. Booking required. gatewayclipper.com/holiday-cruises
Mon., Feb. 14
SKATING • IRL
Skate with your sweetheart under the stars at Schenley Park Skating Rink during Valentines on Ice, a night that includes romantic music, caricature art, raffles, and more. Each couple will receive a goody bag containing a rose and sweets from Betsy Ann Chocolates. 7-9 p.m. 10341 Overlook Drive, Oakland. $5 per couple, $3 skate rentals. 18 and over. pittsburghpa.gov/schenley/rink
SKATING • IRL
Valentine’s Day Skate. 7-9 p.m. UPMC Rink at PPG Place. Plaza between Third and Fourth Ave., Downtown. $10-12, skate rentals $5-6. ppgplace.com/directory/the-rink
Fri., Feb. 18
OUTDOOR • IRL
Sweetheart Showshoe. 6-8:30 p.m. Forbes State Park. 1291 Route 30, Imperial. Free. golaurelhighlands.com/event
Sat., Feb. 19
RUN • HYBRID
Strip down for a good cause when Cupid's Undie Run comes to Pittsburgh. The event kicks off with drinks and dancing at McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon, followed by a mile run, and then a party to finish it all off. The event supports research around neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. A virtual option is also available. 12-4 p.m. 211 North Shore Drive, North Side. $45. my.cupids.org/cur/city/Pittsburgh
Sun., Feb. 20
SKATING • IRL
Princess Skate. 2-4 p.m. UPMC Rink at PPG Place. Plaza between Third and Fourth Ave., Downtown. $10-12, skate rentals $5-6. ppgplace.com/directory/the-rink
Thu., Feb. 24
CURLING • IRL
GNCC Francis Dykes Memorial Bonspiel. Continues through Sun., Feb. 27. Pittsburgh Curling Club. 491 Mccoy Road, Mckees Rocks. Registration required for curling teams. pittsburghcurlingclub.com/francis-dykes
Fri., Feb. 25
EVENT • IRL
Experience hundreds of craft beers and over 120 breweries all in one place. The Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest gathers brewers and beer enthusiasts at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, where guests can sample various styles of beer. Proceeds from the event benefit Animal Rescue Partners, an organization dedicated to supporting numerous animal rescues, pet adoption groups, and community spay and neuter programs. 6:30-11 p.m. Continues on Sat., Feb. 26. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. Ticket prices vary. pittsburghbeerfest.com
Sat., Feb. 26
EVENT • HYBRID
Pittsburgh Polar Plunge. 9 a.m. Heinz Field. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. Registration required. specialolympicspa.org/pittsburgh
Thu., March 3
FAMILY • IRL
Disney on Ice. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 6. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $25. ppgpaintsarena.com/events
Thu., March 10CURLING • IRL
Spring Training Bonspiel. Continues through Sun., March 13. Pittsburgh Curling Club. 491 Mccoy Road, Mckees Rocks. Registration required for curling teams. pittsburghcurlingclub.com/bonspiels
Sat., March 19EVENT • IRL
Fight For Air Climb Pittsburgh. 9 a.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. Registration required. facebook.com/PittsburghClimb