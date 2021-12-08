Win big with VisitPittsburgh’s 10 days of giveaways, featuring local restaurants and businesses

10 Days of #LovePGH Giveaways kicked off to the public on Dec. 8 with $25 Primanti Bros. gift cards for the first 50 visitors who mentioned the promotion at the popular restaurant’s Market Square location. The 10-day long promotion will continue through Fri., Dec. 17 with giveaways from local businesses including Knotzland Bowties, Pip & Lola’s Everything Handmade, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, and more.
“While we’ve certainly seen an uptick in leisure travel throughout the second half of this year, we know that our local businesses and attractions are still looking for support,” VisitPITTSBURGH President & CEO Jerad Bachar said in a press release, adding that they’re continuing to work with the community to help in the rebound for the region’s tourism economy. “This giveaway is another great opportunity for us to highlight some of the amazing things that Pittsburgh has to offer.”
Information about each day’s giveaways and locations will be posted on VisitPITTSBURGH’s social media accounts. (Spoiler alert: Pittsburgh City Paper received a promotional gift basket for the event that included hints of upcoming giveaways, including local beer, hard cider, an adorable Mister Rogers teddy bear, and a snow globe of the Pittsburgh skyline.)
In addition to giveaways to the public, VisitPITTSBURGH also presented a $5,000 donation to local nonprofit Tickets for Kids Charities, an organization that provides tickets for arts, cultural, educational, and athletic events to low income and at-risk children.
“Tickets for Kids is a fantastic Pittsburgh-based organization and giving back to Pittsburghers through this charity is the perfect way to kick this program off,” said Bachar. “As we continue through the 10 days of giveaways, we’re thrilled to be able to highlight and showcase so many different and wonderful aspects of Pittsburgh that help make this city a must-see travel destination.”
10 Days of #LovePGH Giveaways. Wed., Dec. 8-Fri., Dec. 17. visitpittsburgh.com/giveaways