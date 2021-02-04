 Win a year’s worth of date nights at Eat’n Park, plus more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Win a year’s worth of date nights at Eat’n Park, plus more Pittsburgh food news

Reopenings

Leo. a public house

1207 Allegheny Ave., North Side. leopgh.com
After closing “until further notice” on Jan. 28 to air “on the side of caution,” according to a social media post, Leo on the North Side is back open. (You can learn more about the owner by reading Tereneh Idia's conversation with Michael Barnhouse here: Meet the chef/owner of Leo. a public house)

Closings

Station

4744 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. station4744.com
 Station, a Bloomfield spot offering inventive, locally-sourced takes on American cuisine, has announced they will be taking a temporary mental health break. The restaurant plans to reopen in March.

Chaya Japanese Cuisine

2032 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. chayausa.com
 After 20 years of service, Chaya Japanese Cuisine in Squirrel Hill, known for its authentic Japanese eats, closed on Jan. 30.


Announcements

Four Points Brewing

919 Western Ave., North Side. fourpointsbrewing.com
 Charleroi-based brewery Four Points Brewing has announced a move to the North Side. “Though our roots are in the Mon Valley,” writes the brewery in a social media post, “The Northside has been home for the past seven years.”

Four Points plans to open the taproom in spring or summer of 2021.

Pad Thai Noodle

256 N. Craig St., Oakland
 According to Pennsylvasia, Pad Thai Noodle will open soon in Oakland. The blog writes that this eatery will be one of many to set up in the space at 256 Craig Street, noting, “It was Chiang Mai Noodle from August 2020 until recently; a different Pad Thai Noodle from August 2019; and a quick succession of Tan Lac Vien Express, Ana's Vietnamese Cuisine, and Miss Saigon 88 between 2012 and 2018.”

I’ll Call You Right Back and Turner Dairy Farms

illcallyourightback.com
Well-known, Pittsburgh podcast I’ll Call You Right Back has announced a new partnership this week: Turner Dairy Farms. The local dairy giant is now the official sponsor of the podcast.


“Growing up, you could not catch me without a Thug Jug of Turners Premium Iced Tea in my hand ... It is the lifeblood that runs through our city’s veins. When you hear someone say the word ‘Pittsburgh,’ I think of the Penguins, Mikey & Bob, Heinz Ketchup, zombies, and Turner’s Tea,” writes podcast host Chad Medved in a social media post.

Eat’n Park Love Story

Listen up, lovers: now is your chance to win a full year of date nights at Eat’n Park. All you need to do is submit your Eat’n Park love story to the restaurant’s Share Your Eat’n Park Love Story contest.

Comment your love story on the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram post (or through email at social@eatnpark.com) before Fri., Feb. 5, and you’re automatically entered. Winners will be chosen by popular vote on the restaurant’s Facebook page next week.

