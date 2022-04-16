 Wilkinsburg officer strikes protester during demonstration against police brutality | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Wilkinsburg officer strikes protester during demonstration against police brutality

By

click to enlarge Officer Taylor of the Wilkinsburg police department strikes a protester at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Center Street. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Officer Taylor of the Wilkinsburg police department strikes a protester at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Center Street.

A Wilkinsburg police officer punched a protester to the ground during a demonstration against police brutality on April 16. The group of around 20 people gathered to demand justice for Jim Rogers, a Black man who died in October 2021 less than 24 hours after Pittsburgh Police officers tased him eight times.

Eve Pfieffer of "Justice for Jim Rogers" said in an announcement prior to the demonstration that the goal of the march was twofold. "On the one hand, we intend to march to honor Jim's life and who he was as a person," said Pfieffer in a statement. "On the other, we march to demand that the city and county officials act immediately in charging and firing all of the officers and EMS officials who were culpable in this horrible act of brutality and injustice."

Pittsburgh City Paper followed as the "Justice for Jim Rogers" group marched from North Homewood Street along Penn Avenue in Point Breeze all the way through Wilkinsburg on Saturday, stopping at various intersections to inform the public about why they're demonstrating, sharing personal testimonials and stories.


It was at the group’s second stop at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Center Street in Wilkinsburg, while Diamond Rogers, the niece of Jim Rogers, started to talk about her uncle, that police from various departments, including Wilkinsburg and Edgewood, got on the speaker system and told protesters to leave, stating that it was an ‘"unlawful assembly."

Members of the protest immediately confronted the officer, upset that he had interrupted Diamond Rogers. It was then that the officer told protesters they were not allowed to be in the intersection while the demolition of a building was going on nearby. However, some of the crew working on the site continued to eat their lunches from the back of a pickup truck at the same intersection.

Once the officer who gave the orders to disperse from the street came out of his vehicle, several other officers joined in the effort to get everyone on the sidewalk. During an altercation between officers and two protesters, another member of the march stepped in to separate them. It was then that a Wilkinsburg Police Officer Taylor was witnessed punching the intervening protester and knocking them to the ground.

The identity of the police officer was confirmed through photos taken at the scene.

The protester who was struck was identified as Vuestro Merced, and has been released from police custody according to a Twitter post.

That protester then had multiple officers and a K-9 unit descend upon them, and was handcuffed and put in the back of an Edgewood police cruiser while one of the protesters arguing with police was also handcuffed and put into another police vehicle.


The city of Pittsburgh announced on March 23 that it planned to terminate five of the eight officers involved in Jim Rogers’ death, but said that three officers would remain in their roles. Wilkinsburg has also been the site of recent protests involving alleged police brutality. In December 2019, 24-year-old Romir Talley was shot and killed by Wilkinsburg police.

City Paper reached out to the Wilkinsburg Police Department for comment but did not hear back by press time. This story will be updated as more details emerge.

click to enlarge Billy Joe Jordan, the uncle of Jim Rogers, speaks to the group of protesters before they marched along Penn Avenue. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Billy Joe Jordan, the uncle of Jim Rogers, speaks to the group of protesters before they marched along Penn Avenue.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Trending

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh law firm argues "first-of-its-kind" case in front of state Supreme Court

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh law firm argues "first-of-its-kind" case in front of state Supreme Court

Pittsburgh leaders launch hygiene kit drive for Ukrainian refugees

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh leaders launch hygiene kit drive for Ukrainian refugees

Trans people can now get free legal help for name changes in Beaver and Washington counties

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Trans people can now get free legal help for name changes in Beaver and Washington counties

Bloomfield Starbucks unanimously becomes first unionized location in Pennsylvania

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Bloomfield Starbucks unanimously becomes first unionized location in Pennsylvania
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 13-19, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh law firm argues "first-of-its-kind" case in front of state Supreme Court

Pittsburgh law firm argues "first-of-its-kind" case in front of state Supreme Court

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Squirrel Hill shop aims to save the world — one refillable jar at a time

Squirrel Hill shop aims to save the world — one refillable jar at a time

By Dani Janae

Downtown Pittsburgh celebrates Chinatown's official recognition as historic landmark

Downtown Pittsburgh celebrates Chinatown's official recognition as historic landmark

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Trans people can now get free legal help for name changes in Beaver and Washington counties

Trans people can now get free legal help for name changes in Beaver and Washington counties

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation