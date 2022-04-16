Wilkinsburg officer strikes protester during demonstration against police brutality

A Wilkinsburg police officer punched a protester to the ground during a demonstration against police brutality on April 16. The group of around 20 people gathered to demand justice for Jim Rogers, a Black man who died in October 2021 less than 24 hours after Pittsburgh Police officers tased him eight times.





Eve Pfieffer of "Justice for Jim Rogers" said in an announcement prior to the demonstration that the goal of the march was twofold. " On the one hand, we intend to march to honor Jim's life and who he was as a person," said Pfieffer in a statement. "On the other, we march to demand that the city and county officials act immediately in charging and firing all of the officers and EMS officials who were culpable in this horrible act of brutality and injustice."





marched from North Homewood Street along Penn Avenue in Point Breeze all the way through Wilkinsburg on Saturday, stopping at various intersections to inform the public about why they're demonstrating, sharing personal testimonials and stories.

It was at the group’s second stop at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Center Street in Wilkinsburg, while Diamond Rogers, the niece of Jim Rogers, started to talk about her uncle, that police from various departments, including Wilkinsburg and Edgewood, got on the speaker system and told protesters to leave, stating that it was an ‘"unlawful assembly."



followed as the "Justice for Jim Rogers" group

Wilkinsburg Police told protoestors to leave the intersection while the niece of Jim Rogers was speaking. @PGHCityPaper pic.twitter.com/FdB2KBWLJq — Jared Wickerham (@WickPhoto) April 16, 2022

Members of the protest immediately confronted the officer, upset that he had interrupted Diamond Rogers. It was then that the officer told protesters they were not allowed to be in the intersection while the demolition of a building was going on nearby. However, some of the crew working on the site continued to eat their lunches from the back of a pickup truck at the same intersection.





Once the officer who gave the orders to disperse from the street came out of his vehicle, several other officers joined in the effort to get everyone on the sidewalk. During an altercation between officers and two protesters, another member of the march stepped in to separate them. It was then that a

Wilkinsburg Police Officer Taylor

was witnessed punching the intervening protester and knocking them to the ground.