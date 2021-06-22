 Wigle Whiskey offering a free cocktail for people getting vaccinated at their upcoming clinic | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Wigle Whiskey offering a free cocktail for people getting vaccinated at their upcoming clinic

By

click to enlarge A cocktail from Wigle Whiskey - PHOTO: COURTESY OF WIGLE WHISKEY
Photo: courtesy of Wigle Whiskey
A cocktail from Wigle Whiskey
As the number of fully-vaccinated individuals in Allegheny County continues to increase, bar life is making a return. For those who aren’t vaccinated just yet, Wigle Whiskey is hoping to encourage more vaccinations by offering people who get vaccinated a free cocktail or shot from the award-winning distillery.

On June 28 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Wigle is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic at their distillery in the Strip District with the Allegheny County Health Department.

For each individual 21 and over that receives the vaccine at the distillery, Wigle co-owner Meredith Grelli says they then will receive a ticket that can be exchanged for a complimentary shot or cocktail at any Wigle Whiskey bar, but only after their two week immunization period is complete.


“We are in it to win it with this vaccination drive,” Grelli says. “Anyway we can help, we are game for it.”

The Allegheny County Health Department will supply the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for free at the pop-up clinic. In return for being a step closer to being fully-immunized from the coronavirus, Wigle Whiskey is offering a “shot for a shot,” says Grelli.

Wigle Whiskey has three locations in which vaccinated individuals can trade their ticket for a shot or cocktail. Wigle Whiskey’s bars are located in the Strip District, Ross Park Mall, and inside the Omni William Penn Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh.

For those who will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, they will return to the Wigle Whiskey’s distillery again in mid-July for their second dose of the vaccine. Those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not have to return because it is a one-shot vaccine.


As of June 16, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a press briefing that more than 75% of the adult population in Allegheny County has been partially vaccinated, according to PublicSource.

“We are thrilled with what Allegheny County is doing,” Grelli says. “We want to continue to drive that front as much as we can.”

Wigle Whiskey isn’t the only local booze maker that is offering incentives to help get people vaccinated.

East End Brewing recently tweeted that they will also hold a pop-up vaccine clinic in partnership with the Allegheny County Health Department on June 24 at the Larimer brewery. Individuals will receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine along with a complementary brew, which can be redeemed immediately.

Wigle Whiskey Vaccine Clinic: Mon., June 28. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com

