Who to see at the 2022 Deutschtown Music Festival | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

Returning for its 10th season, the annual Deutschtown Music Festival takes over the North Side on Fri., July 22-Sun., July 24 for three days of local entertainment. But with over 400 bands performing across 31 indoor and outdoor stages, it can be, in one word, overwhelming.



But never fear, below are a few of Pittsburgh City Paper’s choice artists to see. Remember, when it doubt, wandering the festival and letting your ears guide you is never a bad decision.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Murphy Deutschtown Music Festival

Best stage for hip-hop lovers

Historically, Deutschtown has leaned more into rock and DIY performances. This year, the festival recruited South Bronx hip-hop great and chief curator of the Universal Hip Hop Museum Paradise Gray to curate the Skyline Stage, aka the Peace and Unity Stage. According to Jordan Gilliam, director of education at 25 Carrick Ave Project, Gray was given free rein to program the stage’s performances.

“He has pulled together an incredible web of community partners to provide educational services leading up to, during, and following the festival with a focus on youth engagement and wellness,” says Gilliam. Partners include 1HOOD Media, The Andy Warhol Museum, Tech25, LevelUp Studios, and more.





click to enlarge CP photo: Jake Mysliwczyk Weird Paul

Pittsburgh icons

,

,

,

,

,







… enough said.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Chandra Rhyme

Up-and-coming acts not to miss

The high-energy band

have been slowly but surely making a name for themselves in 2022. If you haven’t had a chance to see the alternative funk band perform, now is the time to catch one of their infectious sets that are better experienced live. The same goes for pop and R&B artist

, whose immersive vocals have been drawing listeners in for the past year and a half.





click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Murphy Buscrates in his home in Highland Park

All-ages must-sees

is back from Los Angeles, pairing her sultry R&B and rock stylings with indie rockers

, Keystone Vibe’s reggae tunes,

’s chilling vocals,

’ intoxicating hip-hop mashups,

’ punk music, and rock hits from

,

,

, and

.





click to enlarge CP photo: Megan Gloeckler André Costello

When you want to get funky

If your definition of funky is bluesy or jazzy, add The Shameless Hex, The Mixus Brothers, Adam Fitz, Lee Robinson, and Wild Blue Yonder to your list. If funk to you means groovy tunes that get the body shaking, make a point to see The Flow Band, Big Blitz, The Stone Throwers, The Sun Champs, Back Alley Sound, and

.





click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham INEZ

Where you might find me

Ask me my favorite genre, and you’ll get a different answer every day. So don’t expect to find me posting up at a single stage all day. I’ll be bouncing around, seeing not only those listed above, but artists and bands that have captivated me over the years with their music, their stories, and their commitment to creating alluring melodies and tunes.

The sets of INEZ, Cisco Kid, Flower Crown, The Living Street, JM the Poet, Jordan Montgomery, Pat Coyle, Gabriella Salvucci, Swampwalk, Chris Maze, The Zells, Halloway Williams, and Hemlock For Socrates have already been added to my Deutschtown Music Festival event schedule.

Deutschtown Music Festival. Fri., July 22-Sun., July 24. Multiple locations, Deutschtown. Free. deutschtownmusicfestival.com