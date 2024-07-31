Who Has 8 GIANT Legs and is Inviting You to a Festival?

Mr. Long Legs, that's who! This Saturday, August 3, Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is hosting the Mr. Long Legs' Neighborhood Festival at their spectacular 65 acres of cultivated gardens and woodland.

So, what does a larger-than-life spider have to do with this party? This summer the Garden is hosting David Rogers’ Big Bugs + Pollinators, an art installation of 10 large-scale sculptures of beneficial insects and pollinators. Boasting up to 20 feet wide and 18 feet long, the sculptures are hand-crafted using natural materials, highlighting the fascinating anatomy of each species. What a fantastic reason to throw a party!!

"Insects and pollinators work in harmony with native plants to sustain and grow healthy environments where humans and wildlife alike can thrive. Everything from the food we eat to the air we breathe depends, in some way, on these small but mighty creatures." said Keith S. Kaiser,” Executive Director, Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. "Big Bugs + Pollinators gives our guests the opportunity to discover these essential creatures on a grand scale, we hope you will join us for this fun, educational celebration!"

What to expect?

Saturday brings a full, exciting day of events and activities to thrill and educate insect enthusiasts of all ages!

From 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM visitors can expect hands-on activities, pollinator trivia, visit beehives, an opportunity to ask an entomologist all your burning questions about insects, food, drinks, and more!

Ask the Entomologist with a Guest Entomologist from Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

Learn with Insect Expert Verna McGinley - ask questions and learn with naturalist and environmental educator, Verna McGinley. Verna will lead presentations at 11:30am and 1:30pm discussing insects and beneficial pollinators.

Meet some of the awesome local organizations doing great work in the community.

Check out a real beehive and learn about how these pollinators help in our lives.

Mr. Long Legs & Friends: Fascinating Facts & Trivia

Crafts and educational activities that get you moving and using your senses as you learn about insects and pollinators.

Information will also be available about plants with an ecological association with the sculptures, Pittsburgh Botanic Garden's educational programming and how you can create pollinator-friendly habitats at home.

Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille will be serving barbecue and will have kid-friendly food options available! Canopy Cafe will also have a drink pop-up serving drinks from the cafe, including beer and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Best of all? The Neighborhood Festival is included in the price of regular admission to the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden!

David Rogers' Big Bugs + Pollinators

All 10 of the fantastic sculptures are accompanied by a native plant that demonstrates the beneficial relationship these creatures share with plant life. Interactive programs, interpretive signage, and self-guided discovery of the Garden's scenic 65 acres will help guests foster deep connections to the natural world.

Sculptor and Creator of Big Bugs + Pollinators, David Rogers has always been drawn to nature, where his affinity for woodwork began. This is the first time his work will be featured at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. "I appreciate the role botanic gardens play in trying to educate their community about the sanctity of conservation…after all, good planets are hard to find," said Rogers.

How to Visit Big Bugs & The Botanic Garden

The great news is that if you can't make Saturday's celebration, you still have a few weeks to visit David Rogers' Big Bugs + Pollinators. The exhibition is included with the cost of daily admission to Pittsburgh Botanic Garden and ends September 15, 2024. Daily programs are also included with admission. Pittsburgh Botanic Garden offers a curated gift and garden shop, Forage and Finds, as well as its Canopy Café with gourmet lunch options, light fare, coffee, tea, wine, beer and more. Admission is not required to shop and dine. Guests are encouraged to reserve timed tickets in advance at PittsburghBotanicGarden.org/BigBugs.