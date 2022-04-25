Where to take mom in Pittsburgh for Mother's Day brunch

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Eileen French Jordan Avocado toast from The Commoner

You could buy your mom a card and some flowers. Or you could treat your mom to a memorable meal at one of many Pittsburgh restaurants. Thecompiled a list of places where you can take the person you call "mom."This Strip District eatery will be open for Mother’s Day brunch, boasting a delicious Rose Sangria and Kentucky Lavender Mule with bourbon, lemon juice, honey lavender syrup, ginger beer, and lavender bitters. You can also gift mom one of the market's classes, like the Italian Wine Series, Tequila Cocktail Class, or the Tacos & Tequila tasting.Executive Chef Dave Racicot’s Spring brunch menu will impress any mom. Dig into French toast with seasonal jam, vanilla whipped cream, avocado toast, or a pork belly sandwich with caramelized pork belly, fried egg, pickled onion, and honey dijon. For a drink, try an Aperol spritz or a Bloody Larry.Like with Easter, Tabbara Chocolates has a host of sweet delicacies for you to choose from. Some festive flavors for your Mother’s Day celebration include Elderflower and saffron ganache, raspberry-rose jelly with a white chocolate ganache, banana caramel with a crunchy layer of hazelnuts and peanuts, and a strawberry ganache with lemon and mint jelly, among other options.The Prix Fixe menu prepared by Executive Chef Chris Noonan is sure to wow the table, starting with fresh warm cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting. The menu also features French onion soup, smoked salmon toast with caper cream cheese, pickled onions, and pea shoots, Quiche Lorraine, and more. There will also be a Prix Fixe menu for the kids at the table.This menu also supports Basic Health International, a Pittsburgh-based foundation that supports women's health care around the world. The menu serves six to eight people and will feature a frittata with ricotta, salami, olives, and pimento, pasta salad with shaved asparagus, dill, parsley, chive, lemon zest, and feta, brioche French toast bake with berries and apple butter, and much more. To order from Black Radish kitchen visit their website linked above.On Mom’s day out, try the Smoked Salmon Scramble, Lemon Berry Ricotta pancakes, or Brussels Sprout Hash with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bacon, all on top of cheesy grits. In addition to a revamped food menu, there will be a special Honey Lavender Oat Latte and a housemade White Sangria.This Downtown eatery is the perfect place to take mom. Enjoy their rock n roll brunch, and complimentary roses for mom along with breakfast. If your mom likes to drink, treat her to the "momosa" flight, which includes classic with orange juice, tropical with Malibu rum, pineapple juice, and grenadine,