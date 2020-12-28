 Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Pittsburgh | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Pittsburgh

By

Tis the season for getting rid of your Christmas tree before the floor becomes covered in pine needles, or you become those people who accidentally still have their tree up in February.

This year, both Allegheny County and the city of Pittsburgh are offering Christmas tree recycling, which allows the trees to repurposed into mulch, instead of being disposed of at a landfill, which is what happens when trees are put out for trash collection.

Allegheny County recycling locations include: Boyce Park in Plum, Deer Lakes Park in West Deer, Harrison Hills Park in Natrona Heights, North Park in Allison Park, South Park in Bethel Park, Round Hill Park  in Elizabeth Township, Settlers Cabin Park in Robinson, and White Oak Park in White Oak. Collection continues through Thu., Jan. 14. Visit the county website for more information on drop-off locations.


The city of Pittsburgh recycling locations include Public Works Division locations in Observatory Hill (300 Kilbuck Road), Homewood (6814 Hamilton Ave.), Hazelwood (40 Melanchton St.), and West End (1330 Hassler St.). There is also a drop-off at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium (7370 Baker St., Highland Park). Collections runs through Tue., Jan. 26. Visit Pittsburgh city website for more information on drop-off locations.

Mulch from recycled trees collected by the county will be used throughout the county park system, but mulch from the Pittsburgh city collection will be available to city residents for free in the spring.

All ornaments, tinsel, and other decorations must be removed before recycling. 

