Where to give and get free winter clothes in Allegheny County

Free Store Braddock
420 Braddock Ave., Braddock. freestore15104.org and instagram.com/freestore15104
What they’re collecting: Gently-used items in good, clean condition, from household goods to toys to in-season clothing. No electronics, furniture, or out-of-season clothing.
What they’re offering: In-season clothing and other household goods, all free.
When: Tuesdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Who it benefits: Anyone
Free Store Wilkinsburg
819 Penn Ave., Wilkinsburg. freestorewilkinsburg
When to shop: Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
When to donate: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Who it benefits: Anyone
South Hills Interfaith Movement (SHIM)
5301 Park Ave., Bethel Park
What they’re collecting: In-season clothing for adults and children
What they’re offering: In-season clothing for adults and children
When: Mondays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; second and fourth Friday of each month from 1-4 p.m. Additional shopping hours available by appointment, call 412-854-9120 ext. 108 to schedule.
Who it benefits: The Community Closet at SHIM is open to everyone in the community.
Backyard Angel
933 Brookline Blvd., Brookline
What they’re collecting: Gently used winter coats of all sizes, especially children’s
What they’re offering: Children’s winter clothing
When to shop: They accept requests for children’s clothing through Facebook: facebook.com/backyardangel
When to donate: Drop off is at the church any weekday morning from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. at the church main entrance around the corner. (Do not drop off items at the BYA entrance.)
Who it benefits: Local children
This organization is offering free clothing but is not currently accepting donations:
Foster Love Project
463 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg. fosterloveproject.org
What they’re offering: Children’s clothing, shoes, personal care products, bedding
When: Request an appointment online or call 412-212-3283.
Who it benefits: Children in foster or kinship care can pick out their own clothes.
Notes: People should bring custody papers with them each time they shop. If it is a brand new placement and papers have not come yet, an email from their caseworker is sufficient. Kids who are reunifying with their parents are also able to come shop. They ask the caseworker to contact them in this situation.