Where to give and get free winter clothes in Allegheny County

Free Store Braddock



Free Store Wilkinsburg



What they’re collecting: No clothing donations before Feb. 1. Gently-used items in good, clean condition, from household goods to toys to in-season clothing. No electronics, furniture, or out-of-season clothing.



South Hills Interfaith Movement (SHIM)



Backyard Angel



Foster Love Project



Where can Pittsburghers with extra new or gently-used winter clothes, and Pittsburghers who need free winter clothes go to have their inverse needs met? These organizations are a handful of those around town that accept donations of winter clothing and also offer winter clothing free of charge.Gently-used items in good, clean condition, from household goods to toys to in-season clothing. No electronics, furniture, or out-of-season clothing.In-season clothing and other household goods, all free.Tuesdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.AnyoneIn-season clothing and other household goods, all free.Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.AnyoneIn-season clothing for adults and childrenIn-season clothing for adults and childrenMondays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; second and fourth Friday of each month from 1-4 p.m. Additional shopping hours available by appointment, call 412-854-9120 ext. 108 to schedule.The Community Closet at SHIM is open to everyone in the community.Gently used winter coats of all sizes, especially children’sChildren’s winter clothingThey accept requests for children’s clothing through Facebook: facebook.com/backyardangel Drop off is at the church any weekday morning from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. at the church main entrance around the corner. (Do not drop off items at the BYA entrance.)Local childrenChildren’s clothing, shoes, personal care products, beddingRequest an appointment online or call 412-212-3283.Children in foster or kinship care can pick out their own clothes.People should bring custody papers with them each time they shop. If it is a brand new placement and papers have not come yet, an email from their caseworker is sufficient. Kids who are reunifying with their parents are also able to come shop. They ask the caseworker to contact them in this situation.