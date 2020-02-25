Where to get your ashes to-go

Ash Wednesday is tomorrow, Wed., Feb. 26, and for some, this means heading to church to get a little cross painted on your forehead. (For everyone else, this is a reminder to not be surprised by the dirt on strangers' foreheads.) But if you're a person on-the-go, you might not have the time or ability to get to church. Or maybe you just don't want to go to church but don't want your grandma to know that.Get "Ashes to Go," courtesy of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh, at various locations around and outside of the city.T station, Washington Road and East Shady Drive entrances. 7:30-8:30 a.m.“Ashes on the Fly,” for passengers, Airside Terminal Chapel. 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.Ashes for military personnel, spouses, and defense contractors, Base Chapel. 10 a.m.Front of St. Barnabas Church, 989 Morgan St. 12-2 p.m.Front steps of Calvary Episcopal Church. 315 Shady Avenue, 12 p.m.Corner of Forbes & Murray Aves. 12 p.m.Market Square. 1:15-2 p.m.Parking lot of Lost & Found Pharmacy, 11555 Frankstown Road. 12-1:30 p.m.Providence Point retirement residence. 3:30 p.m.Ashes for kids, St. Mary Magdalene Lutheran Episcopal Church at St. Stephen’s. 600 Pitt St. 5:30 p.m.Ashes for the campus community, Mellon Center, Woodland Road. 7 p.m.