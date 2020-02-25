 Where to get your ashes to-go | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Where to get your ashes to-go

By

click to enlarge ash_wednesday.jpg
Ash Wednesday is tomorrow, Wed., Feb. 26, and for some, this means heading to church to get a little cross painted on your forehead. (For everyone else, this is a reminder to not be surprised by the dirt on strangers' foreheads.) But if you're a person on-the-go, you might not have the time or ability to get to church. Or maybe you just don't want to go to church but don't want your grandma to know that.

Get "Ashes to Go," courtesy of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh, at various locations around and outside of the city.

Mt. Lebanon: T station, Washington Road and East Shady Drive entrances. 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh International Airport: “Ashes on the Fly,” for passengers, Airside Terminal Chapel. 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
911th Airlift Wing, Moon: Ashes for military personnel, spouses, and defense contractors, Base Chapel. 10 a.m.
Brackenridge: Front of St. Barnabas Church, 989 Morgan St. 12-2 p.m.
East Liberty: Front steps of Calvary Episcopal Church. 315 Shady Avenue, 12 p.m.
Squirrel Hill: Corner of Forbes & Murray Aves. 12 p.m.
Downtown: Market Square. 1:15-2 p.m.
Penn Hills: Parking lot of Lost & Found Pharmacy, 11555 Frankstown Road. 12-1:30 p.m.
Scott Township: Providence Point retirement residence. 3:30 p.m.
Wilkinsburg: Ashes for kids, St. Mary Magdalene Lutheran Episcopal Church at St. Stephen’s. 600 Pitt St. 5:30 p.m.
Chatham University: Ashes for the campus community, Mellon Center, Woodland Road. 7 p.m.

Tags

Latest in News

PublicSource holding a 'Talk to Me Civil' event to foster better conversations among opposing groups

By Ollie Gratzinger

PublicSource holding a 'Talk to Me Civil' event to foster better conversations among opposing groups

Rep. Mike Doyle calls for Allegheny Democratic chair Eileen Kelly to resign

By Ryan Deto

Mike Doyle

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

Watch: How could Pittsburgh media better cover the city’s Black communities? Here are some thoughts from residents.

By Ryan Loew and Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh Black Media Panel at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center on Wed., Feb. 12, 2020
More »

Readers also liked…

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

By Hannah Lynn

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

@Housesofpittsburgh Instagram account features local neighborhood gems

By Hannah Lynn

A photograph by Annie Perricole, featured on @HousesOfPittsburgh’s Instagram account

Summer in the City

By CP Staff

Summer fun at Kennywood: The cover photo of this week's Pittsburgh City Paper

How should Pittsburgh celebrate Andy Warhol’s 90th birthday?

By CP Staff

How should Pittsburgh celebrate Andy Warhol’s 90th birthday?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 19-25, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending News

Mike Doyle

Rep. Mike Doyle calls for Allegheny Democratic chair Eileen Kelly to resign

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Democratic Committee Chair Eileen Kelly and Pittsburgh City Councilor Anthony Coghill

Allegheny County Democratic chair says members were just wearing Trump hats as a joke

By Ryan Deto

PublicSource holding a 'Talk to Me Civil' event to foster better conversations among opposing groups

PublicSource holding a 'Talk to Me Civil' event to foster better conversations among opposing groups

By Ollie Gratzinger

This new Pittsburgher is challenging what it means to be an undocumented immigrant in America

This new Pittsburgher is challenging what it means to be an undocumented immigrant in America

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation