Where to get your ashes to-go

Get "Ashes to Go," courtesy of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh, at various locations around and outside of the city.
Mt. Lebanon: T station, Washington Road and East Shady Drive entrances. 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh International Airport: “Ashes on the Fly,” for passengers, Airside Terminal Chapel. 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
911th Airlift Wing, Moon: Ashes for military personnel, spouses, and defense contractors, Base Chapel. 10 a.m.
Brackenridge: Front of St. Barnabas Church, 989 Morgan St. 12-2 p.m.
East Liberty: Front steps of Calvary Episcopal Church. 315 Shady Avenue, 12 p.m.
Squirrel Hill: Corner of Forbes & Murray Aves. 12 p.m.
Downtown: Market Square. 1:15-2 p.m.
Penn Hills: Parking lot of Lost & Found Pharmacy, 11555 Frankstown Road. 12-1:30 p.m.
Scott Township: Providence Point retirement residence. 3:30 p.m.
Wilkinsburg: Ashes for kids, St. Mary Magdalene Lutheran Episcopal Church at St. Stephen’s. 600 Pitt St. 5:30 p.m.
Chatham University: Ashes for the campus community, Mellon Center, Woodland Road. 7 p.m.