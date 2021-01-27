Where to get Pittsburgh-made sweatpants, socks, and other comfortable quarantine essentials

Kiya Tomlin
388 Butler St., Etna. kiyatomlin.us
Local designer Kiya Tomlin launched her line in 2014 as a "collection of re-imagined sweatsuits." Of course that makes her pieces perfect for lounging around in for the rest of quarantine. But make no mistake, this isn't your Average Joe loungewear. Tomlin's tops, pants, jumpsuits, leggings, and other comfortable clothes are modern, fitted, and can easily be worn outside of the home when all of this is over. Tomlin's clothes are available online and at the Kiya Tomlin store in Etna.
Flux Bene
fluxbene.com
Socks are an underrated part of putting together a comfortable outfit; they keep feet warm and clean, and are much more likely to come in fun colors and patterns than the rest of your clothing. Zero-waste clothing line Flux Bene offers knee and thigh-high socks for complete leg warmth, all dyed with natural ingredients like onion skins, marigolds, and annatto. Plus, they're made of recycled cotton. The shop also has a rotating collection of jackets, smocks, frocks, and other loose-fitting garments good for more put-together lounging.
Daily Bread
5450 Penn Ave., Friendship. dailybreadpa.com
Clothing and lifestyle brand Daily Bread takes inspiration from street art, hip-hop, and skateboarding cultures for their sweatshirts, sweatpants (and shorts), beanies, and more. Daily Bread's winter 2021 line features a matching sweatsuit that says "bread daily," a fitting design as winter in quarantine means the level of bread consumption is higher than ever. Visit Daily Bread at their shop near the border of East Liberty and Friendship, or order online.
Steel City
625 Smithfield St., Downtown. shopsteelcity.com
If there's one thing Pittsburghers love, it's wearing clothing that advertises their love of Pittsburgh, even if from the comfort of their home. Stock up on comfy Pittsburgh apparel from Steel City, including sweatpants, tees, socks, hats, and more. They have a little something for every Pittsburgher, from Steelers gear and Mr. Rogers T -shirts, to simple joggers. Check out their shop in Downtown or order online.