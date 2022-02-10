 Where to get free help with taxes in Allegheny County | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Where to get free help with taxes in Allegheny County

By

tax-help-allegheny-county-web.jpg
As tax season approaches, there are lots of free tax prep resources available in Allegheny County.

Representatives from the Department of Revenue will visit senior and community centers over the next several weeks to help Pennsylvanians who need help filing their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns and Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications.

"We know from our experience that many times customers benefit from having a face-to-face conversation with someone who can help guide them through the filing process," says Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell. "We hope that Pennsylvanians will take advantage of the opportunity to receive free help from our staff in person."


Department of Revenue staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations listed below (unless otherwise specified). Please keep in mind that inclement weather may impact this schedule.

Body & Soul Health and Wellness Center, 209 13th St., Sharpsburg
Feb. 8, 15, and 22; March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29; April 5 and 12

Highland Senior Center, 704 East Second Ave., Tarentum
Feb. 9, 16, and 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; April 6 and 13

Turtle Creek Center, 519 Penn Ave., Turtle Creek
Feb. 10, 16, and 22; March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31; April 7 and 14


Other Places to Find Tax Help

In addition to the locations noted above, state personal income tax assistance is available at the Department of Revenue’s district offices. Assistance at district offices, including the Downtown Pittsburgh branch at 411 Seventh Ave., Room 420, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Free tax preparation services are available now through April 14, 2022 by visiting pa211sw.org or dialing 2-1-1. You can also make an appointment by texting your zipcode to 898-211. Assistance from a volunteer tax preparer is available for individuals with a total income of up to $38,000 and families with a total annual income up to $58,000. Volunteers can also help you determine your eligibility for common tax credits.

Virtual assistance is available through "Get Your Refund" for individuals and families with a total annual income up to $66,000. And, free, do-it-yourself online tax assistance is available through "My Free Taxes" for all individuals and families, regardless of income.

The following sites in Allegheny County offer free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) by scheduling an appointment at pa211sw.org or dialing 2-1-1, unless otherwise indicated:

Allegheny Valley Association of Churches
1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights
 Monday and Thursday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.


Allegheny Valley Association of Churches’ Central Presbyterian Church
305 Allegheny St., Tarentum
 Tuesday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Appointments scheduled by AVAOC

Allegheny Valley Association Of Churches’ Center United Methodist Church
 1575 Donnellville Road, Natrona Heights
 Tuesday and Thursday: 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Human Services Center Corporation
 413 Penn Ave., Turtle Creek
 Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Just Harvest
 16 Terminal Way, South Side
 Monday thru Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

CCAC Boyce Campus
 595 Beatty Road, Monroeville
 Monday and Wednesday: 4-8 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bedford Hope Center
 2305 Bedford Ave., Hill District
 Monday and Wednesday: 5-8 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Just Harvest At SHIM Family Center
 41 Macek Drive, Baldwin
 Wednesday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

North Hills Community Outreach, Allison Park
 1975 Ferguson Road, Allison Park
 Monday and Wednesday: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

North Hills Community Outreach, Millvale
 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
 Saturday: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Robert Morris University
 410 Pennsylvania Ave., Moon Township
 Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 2-5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Andrew Carnegie Free Library
 300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie
 Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Veterans Leadership Program of Western PA
 2934 Smallman St., Strip District
 Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh, Hazelwood
 4713 Chatsworth St., Hazelwood
 Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh, Homewood–Brushton
 7140 Bennett St., Homewood
 Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

What Should You Bring With You?

The Department of Revenue recommends that taxpayers who need assistance with the Pennsylvania personal income tax return (PA-40) should bring their tax information/income statements, a photo identification card (driver's license, etc.), and the Social Security cards for themselves and their dependents. As a reminder, all taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2021 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight, Mon., April 18, 2022.

Applicants who need assistance with the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program application (PA-1000) should check the eligibility guidelines on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page on the Department of Revenue website. The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

