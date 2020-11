Where to find Thanksgiving takeout in Pittsburgh

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Spirits & Tales Thanksgiving turkey at Spirits and Tales

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Black Radish Kitchen Thanksgiving at Black Radish

click to enlarge Photo: Jeff Swensen Lamb shank from Khalil's

click to enlarge CP photo: Maggie Weaver Stuffed Squash from Sprezzatura

As coronavirus cases rise in Pittsburgh, many are looking towards an unusual Thanksgiving, following advisories to stay at home instead of partaking in large family gatherings. Make the holiday feel special this year despite the circumstances by ordering takeout and more from these city spots.The Mt. Lebanon bistro is offering pre-ordered Thanksgiving meals to feed four people for pick-up on Wed., Nov. 25, which includes all the traditional fixings: turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and more. The meal runs for $140, with optional add-ons available.Grab some holiday essentials from this Bloomfield eatery. Pies, bread, and more are available for pre-order and pickup on Wed., Nov. 25.Chef Kate Romane and her team at Black Radish are offering family-style meals for the holiday. Choose from a turkey day “happy hour,” which includes small bites for six to eight people, full vegetarian and meat-eaters Thanksgiving meals, and “just the bird.” Prices range from $200 to $350, and meals are available on their website for pick-up and delivery (within the restaurant’s designated radius) on Wed., Nov. 25.Find turkey pot-pie, sides, and much more on Butterjoint’s online Thanksgiving menu. Pickup is on Tue., Nov. 23 and Wed., Nov. 25.The Chef’s Table full Thanksgiving meal includes turkey, stuffing, and more, with pies available for an additional charge. The dinner runs for $135 and is available for pick up on Wed., Nov. 25. All orders need to be placed by Sat., Nov. 21.Cookies and half-cheesecakes are available through the restaurant’s online shop. Pickup is on Wed., Nov. 25 and Thu., Nov. 26.Go mediterranean with the Thanksgiving menu at Khalil’s. The $130 pre-order dinner — all orders need to be placed via phone by Fri., Nov. 20 — includes lamb shanks, Syrian-style stuffing, pumpkin baklava, and more. Some items are also available for a la carte purchasing.Order Thanksgiving dinner for four, eight, or 12 people from the Downtown grocery. Packages include turkey and traditional sides, and run for $75-145. Wine from their wide selection of bottles, is available to add on. All orders must be placed by Sun., Nov. 22 and picked up Wed., Nov. 25.Meal kits for two, composed of a half-roasted chicken, a mix of sides, and an apple crisp, is available for pickup Wed., Nov. 25. Proceeds from each kit sold will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.The Regent Square market is offering Thanksgiving meals for pick-up and delivery on Wed., Nov. 25. The meal includes turkey and a choice of assorted sides and desserts.Find Thanksgiving for two, including porchetta gravy, cacio e pepe mashed potatoes, cauliflower casserole, and more on the eatery’s website. Breads and a mix of hot dishes are available as well. Pick-up is on Tue., Nov. 24 and Wed., Nov. 25.Pre-order Proper’s Thanksgiving menu for pick-up by Sat., Nov. 21. The meal, for either two or four people, includes turkey, pumpkin brulee cheesecake, butternut squash bisque, and more.Find a four-course Thanksgiving meal at Senti in Lawrenceville. Courses include a choice of soup or salad, pasta, a choice of entree — turkey, braised short ribs, or roasted squash — and a dessert.Spirits & Tales’ traditional Thanksgiving set menu is available for takeout.Find stuffed acorn squash, traditional sides, and more on Sprezzatura’s takeout Thanksgiving menu. All items are a la carte and available for pickup on Wed., Nov. 24.Though the East Liberty restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving, they are offering holiday catering. Find turkey, sides, and more on their menu. All orders must be placed 48 hours before pick-up and will be available for delivery and pickup Wed., Nov. 25.Order Thanksgiving for two (with leftovers) from Station in Bloomfield. The restaurant is offering a classic holiday meal with optional cocktail, snack, and dessert add-ons. Pick-ups are on Wed., Nov. 25.