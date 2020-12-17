Where to find holiday takeout in Pittsburgh

Apteka
4606 Penn Ave., Garfield. aptekapgh.com
Apteka is offering Wigila, a traditional Polish holiday dinner, for pre-order and pickup. Dishes include barszcz z uszkami, clear beet borscht, a variety of pierogies, and mulled wine. All orders can be placed online.
Black Radish Kitchen
blackradishkitchen.com
Chef Kate Romane and her team took inspiration from the film Big Night to craft their Big Night Christmas Dinner. The dinner, $250 and fit for six people, includes the movie’s signature dish: The Timpano, pasta, meatballs, meats, cheeses, and more, all baked into a pastry shell. An all-day grazing platter will also be included.
Romane is also crafting a holiday brunch for six to eight people ($180), featuring a stuffed breakfast bread, an egg pie, biscotti, and more. For New Year’s Day, snag a classic pork and sauerkraut meal ($150). All orders can be made online.
Bonfire Food and Drink
2100 E. Carson St., South Side. bonfire-pgh.com
Pre-order a holiday feast from Bonfire, an a la carte menu featuring classic trimmings with a few surprises. Go for lasagna or a beef tenderloin as the centerpiece, paired with mashed potatoes, wood-fired broccolini, with the meal finished off by a tart or a yule log.
Order for Dec. 23 pickup online.
Con Alma
5884 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. conalmapgh.com
Con Alma is using their holiday dinner packages as a chance to give back. For each dinner purchased — which includes access to their special Christmas Eve jazz live stream, featuring the Con Alma All-Stars — they will donate a meal to frontline workers at UPMC.
Diners have a choice between jerk chicken and a vegetarian option of mushroom enchiladas. All orders include desserts and sides, and must be placed by Dec. 20.
DiAnoia’s Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
Find an Italian New Year’s feast on DiAnoia’s online shop. The menu includes porchetta, lobster salad, and more for $75 a person, with a variety of optional add-ons (including some for the morning after.)
Eat’n Park
Multiple locations. eatnpark.com
Eat’n Park is providing a classic turkey dinner ($39.99) for the holidays. Add a cookie decorating kit or chocolate créme pie to finish off the celebration. Orders can be placed online.
Khalil’s II
4757 Baum Blvd., East Liberty. khalilsrestaurant.com
Khalil’s is offering a Syrian Christmas Dinner for pre-order by Dec. 21. The dinner ($32.50-130) includes Samket Levantine, a Mediterannean baked fish topped with shrimp and served with a sun-dried tomato, garlicky sauce, Syrian rice, baklava, and more. To pair with the dinner, Khalil’s is also featuring a selection of Bethlehem wines for sale a la carte.
Orders can be placed by emailing info@khalilsrestaurant.com.
Market St. Grocery
435 Market St., Downtown. marketstreetgrocery.com
Market St. Grocery has created a more traditional Christmas dinner, featuring a choice of smoked ham or pot roast, Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, and more. Each four-person meal runs for $95 and can be ordered online.
Morcilla
3519 Butler St., Lawrenceville. morcillapittsburgh.com
Indulge in a Morcilla feast composed of a roast suckling pig, roasted cabbage, chocolate souffle cake, and more. Dinners, $200 for four people, are available for pickup on Dec. 23, 26, and 27 and can be ordered online.
Pane é Pronto
2627 Penn Ave., Strip District. paneepronto.com
DiAnoia’s sister restaurant is offering a Christmas dinner for two for pickup on Dec. 24. The meal includes porchetta, three-cheese lasagna, cacio e pepe mashed potatoes, and along with other items. All orders can be made online.
Sausalido
4621 Liberty Ave., sausalido.net
The Sausalido holiday box for two ($65) features risotto, lump crab cakes, seared gouda, candy cane crunch chocolate cake, and more. Orders can be placed online.
Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
Lock in your luck for 2021 with the New Year dinner at Scratch & Co. Each dinner ($18) includes pork shoulder, homemade sauerkraut, and turnip puree.
Pickup orders can be scheduled at the Troy Hill location or at Bar Botanico in Lawrenceville.
Siempre Algo
414 East Ohio St., North Side. siemprealgopgh.com
Find stuffed goose, mashed potatoes, and chicken liver pâtè bread pudding on the Christmas dinner menu at Siempre Algo. Orders can be placed online until Dec. 21.
Spirits & Tales
5310 Bigelow Blvd., Oakland. spiritsandtales.com
Call to place an order for Christmas dinner courtesy of Spirits & Tales. The prix fixe menu starts with rolls for the table, followed by a choice of soup or salad, choice of entree (salmon, short rib, or fettuccine), sides, and a choice of dessert.
Sprezzatura
112 East Sherman St., Millvale. sprezzatura-102829.square.site
Place an order by Dec. 21 to get Sprezzatura’s Christmas Eve menu, an a la carte menu featuring their signature stuffed shells, lasagna, dips and spreads, holiday biscotti, and much more. Visit their online store to order.
Square Cafe
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
Find all of Square Cafe’s holiday offerings on their catering page. The a la carte menu offers small bites, such as mini crab cakes, along with braised brisket, a classic, roast turkey, and a wide variety of sides. For a sweet finish, there are cheesecakes and pies, along with the cafe’s hot chocolate bombs. All orders can be made online.
Station
4744 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. station4744.com
Make Christmas dinner easy with Station’s mini ham dinner for two. Each dinner ($70) comes with cured ham shanks, salad, scalloped potatoes, and a choice of fudge. Add-ons, from cocktails to crispy potatoes, are available. Pre-ordering is available online.
The Commoner
620 William Penn Place, Downtown. thecommonerpgh.com
Two meal options are available for the holidays at The Commoner: prime rib paired with Yorkshire pudding and Robuchon potatoes or Berkshire ham with Brussels sprouts, cauliflower gratin, and truffle mac n’ cheese, followed by either frozen eggnog baked Alaska or bouche de noel. Diners have a choice between a prix fixe, three-course menus ($55) that starts with a salad or entree a la carte ($39).
The Porch
Multiple locations. dineattheporch.com
Choose between ham and turkey takeout at The Porch. The roast turkey dinner is paired with mashed potatoes and corn, while the brown sugar and pineapple glazed ham features scalloped potatoes and green beans. Each dinner runs for $18 a person, with a la carte add-ons available.
All orders must be placed by phone.
Vivo Kitchen
432 Beaver St., Sewickley. vivokitchen.com
Vivo Kitchen is offering a Christmas Eve dinner for two. The three-course meal includes a butter lettuce salad, braised short ribs, and candy cane gelato. Email info@vivokitchen.com before Dec. 19 to order.