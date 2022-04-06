 Where to find Easter Sunday meals and sweets in Pittsburgh | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Where to find Easter Sunday meals and sweets in Pittsburgh

By

Chocolate Easter Chicken Figurine by Tabbara
Photo: Courtesy of Tabbara
Chocolate Easter Chicken Figurine by Tabbara
Tabbara
tabbarachocolates.com
Nancy Tannir of the Pittsburgh-based candy company Tabbara Chocolates will have a ton of Easter chocolates from which to choose. There will be a 20-piece Easter assortment of chocolate eggs filled with citrus, mint, strawberry, classic praline, and gianduja, or a six-piece assortment with the same flavors. They will also have a Chocolate Easter Chicken Figurine, and Chocolate Lollipops with milk chocolate and dried strawberry or dark chocolate with caramelized hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios, and orange peel.

Jak’s Bakery
4310 Main St., Bloomfield. jaksbakery.com
Jak’s Bakery is doing an Easter shop with pickups on Sat., April 16 and Sat., April 23. Choose from Banitsa, a savory Bulgarian pastry made from phyllo dough; Kifla, a crescent-shaped pastry made with sweet yeast dough and filled with rosehip jam or chocolate; Milinka, pull-apart bread made with feta cheese and butter; and Kozunak, a braided sweet yeast dough.

click to enlarge Brunch cocktails at The Commoner - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE COMMONER
Photo: Courtesy of The Commoner
Brunch cocktails at The Commoner
The Commoner
620 William Penn Place, Downtown. thecommonerpgh.com
This brunch spot is offering French Toast with seasonal jam, Avocado Toast, and a Breakfast Sandwich with maple sausage patties, American cheese, a fried egg, and honey dijon. For drinks, they will offer the Bloody Larry, Aperol Spritz, The Adventures of Tin Tin (St. Germain, blueberry, lime, oleo, and bubbly), and Alright Bud (Espolon Blanco, Vida Mezcal, lemon juice, hibiscus. and blueberry lavender tea).

Spirits and Tales
5130 Bigelow Blvd., Oakland. spiritsandtales.com
From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m., enjoy the Spirits and Tales brunch and dinner Easter menus, featuring Duck a l’Orange, Mediterranean Sea Bass Provencal, and Roasted Vegetable Galette.


Wintergarden at PPG Place
1 PPG Place, Downtown. wintergardenppg.com
On Sun., April 17 from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. this restaurant will host an exquisite Easter brunch with a carving station, breakfast pastries, and smoked salmon, plus a charcuterie and cheese Station, an avocado toast station, cookie bar, and more. They will also have plenty of mimosas and Bloody Marys as well. Get your ticket here.

click to enlarge Bunny bundt cake - PHOTO: COURTESY OF NOTHING BUNDT CAKES
Photo: Courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes
Bunny bundt cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes
100 Siena Dr. Suite 225, Upper St. Clair. nothingbundtcakes.com
Looking for a fun Easter dessert? Nothing Bundt Cakes has you covered. Decorated with plush bunny ears, velvety feet, and a cute little carrot, the 8-inch Bunny Bundt (priced at $24) serves 8-10 people and comes in a variety of family-favorite flavors such as Red Velvet, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, Carrot and more. Visit their website to order one.

Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
Scratch & Co. will debut its Kitchen Tasting Menu just in time for Easter. The menu is multi-course, seasonal, and will feature produce from PA Farms. Those looking to try the tasting menu on Weekdays will receive an “Easter Egg” of sorts.

Does your restaurant have Easter meals and deals and isn't on this list? Please email danijanae@pghcitypaper.com to be added to the list. 

