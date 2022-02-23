Where to find cookie table treats for the Pittsburgh wedding season

The Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com
No surprise to anyone in the Pittsburgh region, the Oakmont Bakery is a go-to for many people in the city. The Oakmont has a specific section on their site for cookie tables, offering two assortments of cookie trays, cookie boxes at increments of one dozen, and more.
Prantl’s Bakery
Multiple locations. prantlsbakery.com
Prantl’s, with several locations throughout the city, offers catering for their items. Whether you’re looking for a mini pastry tray, thumbprint cookie tray, lady lock tray, or some of the other sweet menu items, Prantl’s has you covered.
Nancy B’s Bakery
415 W. 7th Ave., Homestead. nancybsbakery.com
Nancy B’s in Homestead has a whole portion of the menu dedicated to their gourmet cookies. Aside from traditional cookies, they include other cookie table staples like buckeyes, lady locks, chocolate-covered Oreos, and more. There’s even a “wedding list” with party-sized cookie orders, perfect for the season.
225 Shiloh St., Mount Washington. grandviewbakery.com
Grandview Bakery & Sweet Shop
Grandview Bakery & Sweet Shop features a great cookie menu organized into sections, such as traditional sugar, chocolate cookies, peanut butter, and more. Some standouts are pumpkin snickerdoodles, peanut butter blossoms, salted caramel chocolate chip cookies, and toffee chocolate chip cookies. The options seem endless, and you’ll find something for everyone here.
Good L’oven Cookie Shop
322 Sewickley Oakmont Road, Sewickley and 417 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. goodlovencookieshop.com
Good L’oven has standard favorites like chocolate chip, salted sea turtles, snickerdoodles, M&M sugar, sugar sparkle, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, and brownie chocolate chip. You can also place a special order for some “rotating favorites” such as Creme Brûlée, Strawberry Pretzel Salad, Twix, and more.