Where to eat, shop, and hit the town cheap with Pittsburgh-area student discounts | Pittsburgh City Paper

Being a college student is hard enough. Loans, textbooks, and stress all take a mental and financial toll. To help college students save and take a break from it all, Pittsburgh City Paper has compiled a list of some of the best discounts in town at restaurants, stores, theaters, and more. Pro tip: In addition to this list, make sure that you also talk to your university, look for back-to-school offers and clearance items, and always ask a local or national business if they have student discounts.





Food & Drink

Pizza Fiesta. 14 Smithfield St., Downtown and 4911 Penn Ave., Garfield.

Pizza Fiesta is a local pizza shop that offers college students a deal that is hard to pass up. A large cheese pizza, a box of breadsticks, and a liter of pop are only $13.99.

Piada Italian Street Food. 3600 Forbes Ave., Oakland and 5966 Centre Ave., East Liberty. mypiada.com/student

Treating yourself to a nice lunch is always a must. Every day from 2-5 p.m., students can get any entrée and fountain drink for just $8.

Prince of India Restaurant. 3614 Fifth Ave., Oakland. princeofindiapittsburgh.com/menu

Explore the tastes of India at an affordable price.





Fashion

Urban Outfitters. 435 Cinema Drive, South Side.

Come get your lazy, dress-to-impress, and slay outfits at Urban Outfitters. The chain store offers 10% discounts year-round to students and has partnered with Unidays to offer students exclusive deals throughout the year.

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania. 2700 E. Carson St., South Side; 160 52nd St., Lawrenceville; 5993 Centre Ave., Oakland; 11660 Keleket Drive, Penn Hills. goodwillswpa.org/discounts

I wear Pittsburgher’s clothes, “I look incredible. I'm in this big ol' coat, from that thrift shop down the road.” Every Tuesday, students can get 25% off their entire purchase.



Empire Tattoo. 230 Meyran Ave., Oakland. empiretattooinc.com/about-us

If you're looking to get yourself tatted up, why not save money in the process? Empire Tattoo offers student discounts year-round, so call in to see what they have going on.

Art & Entertainment

Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown.

If you want to see some amazing performances at an amazing price, come to Point Park University’s Pittsburgh Playhouse. The Playhouse is free for Point Park students and 50% off for every other student in Pittsburgh.

AMC Waterfront 22 (300 W. Waterfront Drive, Homestead. amctheatres.com) and Cinemark (Various locations, cinemark.com)

The two biggest movie theater companies in Pittsburgh are offering discounts to students who show their student ID at the box office. Don’t hesitate to ask for their current deals at the ticket counter.

The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. warhol.org/discounts

Enjoy the work of one of the most famous artists in the world. The Andy Warhol Museum is a unique experience that college students can enjoy year-round. Students at the following universities can visit the museum for free with an ID: Carlow University, Carnegie Mellon University, Chatham University, Duquesne University, Point Park University, and the University of Pittsburgh.



Pittsburgh Cultural Trust attractions. Various locations, Downtown. trustarts.org

Whether you want to see a play, a concert, or a magic show, the Cultural District has got you covered. Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible for ticket discounts of up to 50% off select performances at PNC Broadway, Greer Cabaret Theater, Liberty Magic, and more.



Pittsburgh Penguins. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave. Uptown. nhl.com/penguins/tickets/student-rush

Enjoy the greatest game on ice. If you sign up for student rush through your phone, you will receive exclusive discounts on tickets for the upcoming season.



Pittsburgh Pirates. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. mlb.com/pirates/tickets/specials/university-nights

The Pittsburgh Pirates hosts numerous university nights throughout the season dedicated to various universities around Pittsburgh, and even West Virginia. Students who buy tickets on featured game nights will receive a co-branded Pirates/University water bottle and access to a pre-game happy hour. And if you don’t see your university on their list, don’t worry. The Pirates have also partnered with Student Beans to offer daily student discounts.



Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Highmark Stadium. 510 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. fevo.me/riverhoundsrush

Yes, Pittsburgh has a professional soccer team, and you can go see them for $10 thanks to their new student rush program. Give the team a follow on Twitter to find out the latest info on game days.



Mattress Factory. 505 Jacksonia St., North Side. mattress.org/visit

The Mattress Factory offers a unique art experience for students to enjoy at a discounted price. During the academic year, students with a valid ID from Carnegie Mellon University, Point Park University, CCAC Allegheny Campus, and the main campus of the University of Pittsburgh can attend the installation art museum for free. Students at other schools can attend year-round for only $15.



Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org

If you are looking for a cheap peaceful getaway, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is the place to go. See the beautiful scenery and sounds as you go on one of the calmest walks you have ever been on. Admission is free for University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, and Carlow University students. All other university students receive a discount.



Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. arcadecomedytheater.com/events

The Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t the only ones with a student rush program. Look at the Arcade Comedy Theater’s website for upcoming student rush shows for whenever you need a laugh.



Carnegie Museum of Art, and Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. cmoa.org/visit/discounts-offers

Students from the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, Point Park University, Chatham University, and Carlow University, plus Duquesne University students from the Bayer School of Natural and Environmental Sciences or Honors College can visit Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History for free if you contact the museum before your visit.

Transportation

amtrak.com

Amtrak is the way to go if you want to get away or get home. Amtrak offers 15% off to college students looking to travel by train.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit. portauthority.org

Pittsburgh's public transportation system offers student discounts for multiple universities around town. Check their website or with your university to see if you qualify.

Greyhound. Downtown. 55 11th St., Downtown. greyhound.com

All Greyhound bus rides are 10% off for students.

Zipcar. zipcar.com/universities

If you don’t like taking the bus, train, or Uber, and you do not like paying the high fees required by Hertz and Enterprise, try renting a Zipcar. Depending on which university you attend, Zipcar also offers student discounts. You can rent a car not only by the day, but by the hour as well. Gas and insurance are included.



Retail Stores

Best Buy, Apple, and Microsoft are all offering discounts on electronics. As of right now, it seems that Target and Bed Bath & Beyond may have the best deals. From now until Sept. 3, students who verify their status with Target Circle will receive 20% off their purchase at Target. From now until Sept. 30, every student who signs up for Bed Bath & Beyond's college savings pass will receive 20% off every purchase and 3x rewards points.



Other Resources

While searching for student discounts at local businesses, I discovered a bunch of sites that provide info on various discounts students can take advantage of throughout the year. From discounted hotel rooms to deals on music, be sure to check these sites before making your next purchase.

Student Universe.

Smarter Travel.

Unidays.

Her Campus.

Downtown Edge.

Capital One Shopping.

Student Beans.

Tickets at Work.

dontpayfull.com/explore/student-discounts