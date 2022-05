Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig 2021 Juneteenth festivities in Downtown Pittsburgh

2022 Black Tie Honors Gala



Juneteenth Concert

6-8 p.m. Fri., June 10. Frick Environmental Center. 2005 Beechwood Blvd., Point Breeze. pittsburghparks.org Bring a blanket and a picnic to Frick Park, and celebrate Juneteenth with a concert featuring live music from Sierra Sellers and Chandra Rhyme.



Act 48: Juneteenth: From Slavery to Freedom

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sat., June 11. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $35-40. heinzhistorycenter.org This professional development and learning program for educators promises to deepen participants' understanding of Juneteenth, both nationally and regionally. Museum staff will share local stories from the museum collections, and light refreshments and drinks will be provided.

2022 Juneteenth Youth Fest-I Love Life Basketball Showcase



The African American Heritage Day Festival



Poetry Unplugged



WPA Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration



Grand Jubilee Juneteenth Parade

10 a.m. Sat., June 18. Downtown. Free. visitpittsburgh.com

A parade in celebration of Juneteenth will march through Downtown Pittsburgh, followed by a voting rights forum at 1 p.m.

Juneteenth Freedom Skate

5-9:30 p.m. Sun., June 19. Schenley Park Outdoor Skating Rink. 10341 Overlook Drive, Oakland. $25-30. Search "Roller Sk8 Connection" on Facebook Party like it's 1974. Celebrate Juneteenth with Pittsburgh's 1st Annual Freedom Skate. This event is open to adults 21 and older, and it offers free food, raffles, and prizes. Make sure you dress to impress.

Spinderella All White Boat Party



Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of Black enslaved people at the end of the Civil War, was officially declared a city of Pittsburgh holiday in 2021.This year, the holiday will be celebrated across the city throughout the month of June.Stop the Violence Pittsburgh's 8th annual Black Tie Honors Gala pays tribute to Pittsburgh’s Black media reporters who have provided the city with fair and unbiased news throughout the years. This year's honorees include Vince Sims, Lynn Hayes-Freeland, Andrew Stocky, Dee Thompson, Lisa Sylvester, Andrew Stockey, and more. The event is hosted by POOCH HALL, with a special musical performance by BHB.The NBA finals are not on until later, so come watch the future stars of college and professional basketball as they show their skills to Pittsburgh's youth. The two-day event will feature a combination of games, contests, and skill challenges.Come celebrate 400 years of Black culture in America. This event, hosted by Stop the Violence Pittsburgh in partnership with The Frick Pittsburgh, is free and open to the public. There will be live entertainment, speakers, and a youth fun zone for kids. There will also be local vendors and a musical performance by Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band.Celebrate Juneteenth with music, food, drinks, and poetry. Poetry Unplugged brings a NYC-style to its performances. Jessica Lanay is headlining the show. This event is recommended for adults 18 and over.Celebrate the conclusion of Juneteenth with a weekend blowout. The Downtown event, hosted by the city of Pittsburgh in partnership with Stop the Violence Pittsburgh, will feature vendors, musical performances, and activities for everyone to enjoy. This event is free and open to the public.There is no party like an after party. This all-white event stars DJ Spinderella herself. There will be food, entertainment, a cash bar, and promises of a special celebrity guest. You must be at least 21 to attend.