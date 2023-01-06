Where to Buy Kratom in 2023: 5 Best Kratom Brands Reviewed | Pittsburgh City Paper





Many people have been seeking alternative treatments for their ailments that are not found in modern medicine. For example, one supplement native to Southeast Asia has experienced recent popularity due to its miracle-like effects. Mitragyna Speciosa, also known as Kratom, is known to improve productivity, focus, and overall energy levels.

While this extract has been used in herbal medicine since the nineteenth century by various countries in Southeast Asia, it is fairly new to ​​Western countries. This has caused a ton of online providers and illegal vendors to put out misleading information and low-quality supplies.

If you're looking to buy kratom, then you've come to the right place. In this article, we review the best kratom brands that sell only high-quality, safe products to consumers.

Disclaimer: As of now, Kratom is still under review by the U.S Food and Drug Administration and international agencies. There is no evidence yet that it is used as a cure or treatment for any diseases or illnesses.

Kratom Country Best for Lab Test Kratom Golden Monk Best For Kratom Capsules and Tablets Kats Botanicals Best for Organic Kratom Products Superspeciosa Best for Kratom-buying reward program Kraken Kratom Best Kratom Powder

5 Best Places to Buy Kratom Online

Kratom Country was found by two friends that saw the tremendous impact Kratom had on a family member. They sought to make the highest quality of kratom accessible at the best prices around. By importing small batches Kratom Country has been able to ensure their product is top of the market.

Lab testing ensures that Kratom Country is only working with premier Kratom. Many companies don’t test their product but Kratom Country has gone as far as to put a 5-test testing process into place. This testing checks for the identity of the strain, biological safety, heavy metals, and more. Comprehensive testing allows Kratom Country to bring the best product from Thailand or Indonesia directly to your doorstep.

Products Sold by Kratom Country:

Kratom Country sells Kratom in both capsule and powder form. Their high-quality Kratom strains come in 3 levels, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Kratom is available in a variety of strengths so Kratom Country divides its strands into three groups so you easily find the one for you.

Here is a complete list of the kratom strains available:

Silver:

Indo Borneo

Kali Maeng Da

White Vein

Gold:

Premium Malay

Premium Bali

Premium Thai

Platinum:

Vietnam

Ultra Bali Blend

Premium Maeng Da

Pricing

Kratom capsules are available in bags between 1 - 32oz. The more ounces you buy the more product you get. Depending on the strain Kratom from Kratom Country will run you $11.99 - $15.99 an ounce. You can get a free sample if you spend $10 or more on the site.

You do save money if you buy Kratom in powder form. Powder Kratom will run you between $6.99 and $9.49 an ounce. You do get additional ounces for free at certain price points

Pros

Lab checked for quality

Free overnight shipping over $200

Free priority mail at $75

Cons

You have to make a purchase to receive free samples

They do not ship to all cities and states

Golden Monk is a reputable Kratom company that’s been approved by the American Kratom Association. They have an easy-to-use website and offer information about each strain sold. This makes it easy to know what you're purchasing and the potential effects it has.

All products come straight from Indonesia and are sold fresh. Golden Monk tests each batch for purity and safety before shipping it out or selling it. For example, the kratom must pass six independent lab tests, as well as third-party lab testing before being sold to the public. They want to ensure that they provide only the highest and best quality products to their customers.

Golden Monk offers a money-back guarantee, should you not like the product for any reason. The company also provides discreet shipping options. There are no labels or information about the product or company displayed on the packaging.

Products Sold by Golden Monk

Golden Monk offers a variety of kratom products including kratom powders and capsules. You can buy kratom in a wide array of strains and veins. Red vein, white vein, green vein, and various Maeng Da kratom strains can be easily purchased through the website.

Here is a full list of the kratom strains available:

White Bali

Red Bali

Green Maeng Da

Red Maeng Da

White Maeng Da

Red Thai

Red Indo

Super Green Malay

White Borneo

Red Borneo

Green Borneo

Pricing

Golden Monk sells premium-grade kratom. The price for capsules and powders will vary depending on the vendor and strain chosen. The Golden Monk sells kratom capsules in bulk, with prices starting at $49.99 for 250 capsules and going up to $254.99 for 2,000 capsules.

The kratom powder is more economical compared to the capsules. For comparison, 25 grams of powder usually sells for about $2 to $3 less than 25 capsules.

Pros

Affordable price

High-quality products that actually work

Discreet shipping and great customer service

Cons

Free shipping only available for orders over $50

Shipping times can vary depending on your location

Promotional codes don't always work

User Experience

Unlike other websites, the Golden Monk site is easy-to-use and filled with useful information on kratom. They provide many details on the strains, how they work, and possible side effects. This way you can learn more about the kratom strain before purchasing it.

Furthermore, the check-out process is secure and easy. Most orders are shipped via USPS Priority, which generally takes 2-3 days on average.

Kraken Kratom is another great place to purchase high-quality kratom. This is a family-owned and operated herbal products company located in Portland, Oregon. The company is well-known and respected in the kratom industry.

Kraken Kratom offers all-natural products that adhere to strict standards in the procurement of kratom. All suppliers follow an extensive laboratory testing process to ensure the quality and potency of the product. Further, Kraken Kratom is the first vendor to get certified by the American Kratom Association.

Beyond their high-quality supplements, Kraken Kratom has an excellent customer service team and tons of useful information about kratom on their website.

Products Sold by Kraken Kratom

Kraken Kratom offers various strains that each have their own characteristics and effects. There are 15 varieties of kratom powder, 13 varieties of capsules, 4 varieties of kratom leaf, and 21 unique options of kratom extract and enhanced kratom products.

For kratom powders and leaves, there are 16 different variations of kratom to choose from. Some of the most common include:

Bali Kratom Powder

Bali Kratom Leaf

Red Vein strain of Maeng Da Thai Kratom

White Vein strain of Maeng Da Thai Kratom

Maeng Da Kratom Leaf (White Vein)

There’s a unique section of the website called, Kratom Extract and Enhanced Kratom. Extracts are a distilled form of kratom. The top sellers include:

Kraken Reserve Liquid Kratom Extract

Gold Reserve Kratom Extract

Each is hand-picked by the in-house production team and comes from the company’s most trusted suppliers. Unlike the powder and leaf version, extracts only contain selected compounds and have a concentrated alkaloid paste after extraction. This makes them 15 times stronger than standard kratom powder and only requires a little amount to achieve the same effects.

Pricing

Kraken Kratom products are priced according to the type of strain and the amount included. Here is a breakdown of the pricing structure:

Kratom Powder: $8.15 - $127.99

Kratom Capsules: $14.36 – $96.99

Kratom Leaves: $7.99 - $179.99

Kratom Extract and Enhanced Kratom: $19.50 - $169.99

Kraken Kratom also offers returns and refunds if contacted within 30 days of the purchase date. However, returns will not be accepted if the product was opened.

Pros

All products follow strict quality standards and are GMP-compliant.

Rewards program available for recurring customers

Knowledgeable, comprehensive resources on the website

Cons

They do not have as many strains as some other brands provide

Some shipping restrictions in regards to location

The site cannot be used by anyone under the age of 18

Overall Thoughts

You can expect the best prices and customer service from Kraken Kratom. They know what they are doing and are knowledgeable about the product.

Furthermore, the company aims to provide the best quality kratom products through rigorous testing. All products are guaranteed GMP-compliant. They are also lab-tested twice and put through a final quality check inspection.

Organic Kratom USA is a premier kratom brand that has been around for several years. The company offers high-quality kratom at super low prices. They have an extensive range of kratom powders, capsules, and more.

Organic Kratom USA leaves a section on their product pages where previous buyers can leave feedback on specific items. These reviews can be helpful when first shopping for a new kratom product. They want to make sure that the consumer gets the necessary information they need before making a purchase.

While the company lacks any third-party software (i.e., Trustpilot, Yotpo, etc.) to verify the authenticity of the reviews, this kratom brand takes the time to offer their customers the best products, the best prices, and the best service. They have an extremely responsive customer service team. You can contact them during their business hours by phone, email, or live chat. They’re more than happy to work with you to fix any issues or just answer questions you might have.

Organic Kratom USA provides kratom that is 100% pure and sourced from the finest areas in Indonesia. If you want quality kratom, then Organic Kratom USA is the place to go. It comes highly recommended and is well-known as a top-notch kratom vendor throughout the industry. You can search the available options today to find out which is the best to go with.

Products Sold

There are several types of products sold at Organic Kratom USA. The vendor focuses primarily on kratom-based products, but there are a few CBD items and other organic wellness products on the website as well.

You can choose which products fit your needs based on the two main categories offered: capsules and powders. Kratom capsules come in 250g, 500g, 750g, and 1000g size options, while powders include 50g, 100g, 250g, 500g, and 1kg bags.

There are also a number of strains that you can choose from. They have all of the standard, more well-known strains, including White, Green, Red, and Yellow vein strains, as well as some variations they created on their own. These include:

Champagne (a combination of all whites, yellows, and reds)

Golden Bloom (a mix of all yellow strains)

Morning Sunshine (a blend of yellow and white strains)

Customers can even create their own kratom powder mixture to match their desired preferences and effects.

Pricing

Many kratom enthusiasts turn to Organic Kratom USA because of the affordable prices across all product lines. Their prices remain lower than the average online kratom vendor.

The prices for kratom powders are:

$12.97 for 50 grams

$20 for 100 grams

$35 for 250 grams

$50 for 500 grams

$79.99 for 1000 grams

kratom capsules, you can expect to pay:

$99.99 for 250 grams

$159.99 for 500 grams

$194.99 for 750 grams

$217.99 for 1000 grams

It’s worth noting that Organic Kratom USA offers a 10% coupon code to first-time buyers. To access this introductory offer, you will have to sign up for their newsletter and the code will be sent directly to your inbox.

Pros

Well-known brand for quality kratom

Excellent customer support

Several customization options for kratom powders

Cons

No kratom educational-based resources on the site

Slower shipping times compared to other online vendors

No third-party software to verify customer reviews on products

Overall Thoughts

Overall, Organic Kratom USA is one of the best places to purchase kratom from. You can find many different strains and variation types, as well as reasonable prices and various customization options. You won’t be able to get the same type of service from any other vendor.

Get your kratom from a reputable source like Organic Kratom USA. You won’t have to worry about a lack of quality or potency.

Kats Botanicals is the perfect place to find your kratom, as well as other botanicals and natural products for all your entertainment and relaxation needs. The goal of this company is to provide an array of natural solutions that provide therapeutic benefits. This includes kratom, CBD, and other emerging natural ingredients.

The company was founded in 2016 by a small group that built the business from the ground up. The team now includes several doctors, chemists, customer support staff, and marketing professionals.

On the website, you’ll find high-quality products and great prices. Everything is all-natural and 100% organically sourced. The kratom, for example, is grown in Indonesia using only organic and traditional farming methods. Kats Botanicals maintains close relationships with these trusted farmers and distributors, meaning you’re getting the highest quality kratom on the market.

They’re an impressive brand and they sell more healthcare items than kratom, so you can be sure to shop several items. Kats makes it convenient for you to find the products you need and check out. They accept a wide number of payment options and offer a secure checkout.

Furthermore, all products are produced and manufactured in top-notch facilities with GMP and AKA certifications. They do third-party testing, as well.

Products Sold by Kats Botanicals

There are several types of kratom products that are sold at Kats Botanicals. You can expect to find kratom powder, kratom capsules, and even various kratom options wholesale. In total, Kats Botanicals sells 28 different types of kratom powder and 28 types of kratom capsules.

They carry many of the main strains and each is extensively tested for quality and potency. Here are strain options available on the website:

Maeng Da Kratom

Bali Kratom

Red Vein Kratom

Green Vein Kratom

White Vein Kratom

Yellow Kratom

Some Speciality Blends

Pricing

You can buy Kats Botanicals directly through their official website. Bestsellers include the Green Maeng Da, Plantation Maeng Da, Digital Buddha, Green Bali, Red Maeng Da, Spacebird, Super Green, The Wedge, White Elephant, and White Maeng Da. All powders are sold as follows:

20 grams for $5.99

250 grams for $34.99

Capsules are sold with 60 supplements, or 36 grams, for $19.99. If you are not satisfied with the product, you can contact the customer service team within 30n days of the purchase for a guaranteed refund.

Pros

Wide range of other healthcare products available, including CBD

Fast and discreet shipping

Transparent third-party testing and direct sourcing from the native land

Cons

Products run out quickly

Expensive prices

The customer service team is not always available

Overall Thoughts

Kats Botanicals is one of the best places to purchase your kratom from. Everything is ethically sourced from Indonesia, meaning the quality is ensured. You will get the best kratom in terms of freshness, purity, and maturity.

They welcome new customers to sign up on their website at any point. Visit the website, have a look around, and know you’re purchasing one of the industry’s best kratom products.

Superspeciosa has positioned itself as one of the best on the market for kratom products. This is an organic brand that aims to benefit the health and wellbeing of its customers. All products sold by Super Speciosa are 100% pure and organic, using only herbal ingredients in their formulations.

If you're looking for potent, high-quality kratom then Super Speciosa is a great choice. The kratom is tested by a third-party lab, which verifies all of the ingredients used. The lab also looks for potential metals, chemicals, and other items that shouldn’t be included.

Each product has a unique QR code on the label. You're able to scan the code and see the results of the tests given on that batch of kratom. You can also view the quantity of the product and the health benefits that can be achieved. Superspeciosa is also GMP verified and certified by the American Kratom Association.

Superspeciosa has positioned itself as an industry leader in the world of kratom. For those searching for high-quality kratom to purchase, it’s worth giving this online vendor a shot. They provide the top-shelf kratom at reasonable prices.

Products Sold

Superspeciosa sells a number of different products beyond standard kratom powders. There are several kratom-infused items, such as tea bags, tablets, and capsules.

Here are some of their best sellers:

Kratom Powder (available in red, green, and white vein kratom strains)

Kratom Tea Bags (made from pure kratom leaves and free of contaminants)

Kratom Capsules (comes in red, white, and green kratom strains)

Kratom Tablets (sourced from pure kratom leaf)

Pricing

The Superspeciosa rewards program is one of the best that you will find. They also offer a 20% off coupon for first-time buyers who want to test the product.

While all products are priced differently, here is what you can expect to pay:

Kratom powders: Starting at $9.99 and up to $49.99

Kratom tea bags: $24.99

Kratom capsules: Range from $16 to $24.99

Kratom tablets: $59.99

Pros

Approved by the American Kratom Association (AKA)

Affordable prices complete with a generous rewards program

Accepts all payment types

Cons

Does not disclose third-party labeling

You cannot purchase their products in bulk

The website can become a bit confusing when trying to navigate it

Overall Thoughts

Superspeciosa offers unique products, various high-quality strains, responsive customer service, and affordable prices. Plus, all kratom products are 100% natural, thoroughly tested, and free of contaminants. This makes it one of the best places to get kratom.

We recommend Superspeciosa kratom if you’re interested in the many health benefits, like pain relief, reduced stress, and relaxation.

How We Picked The Best Kratom Brands

While Kratom is readily available from several different brands, we’ve narrowed down the list to the best options currently on the market. To achieve that, we put into consideration some key factors before making our selections. These factors include:

Product Quality and Safety: Our selected options are made with 100% pure, fresh organic ingredients and have been tested in the lab.

Price: All the options on our list are readily affordable and will not break your wallet. The vendors also offer a full-refund should there be any unsatisfation from using the product.

Customer Reviews: After reading though several reviews, we discoverd that customers loved these brands and only had positive feedback to give. The one review that stands out for all of the brands is how easy their Kratom is to swallow and the amazing burst of early morning energy it provides.

Source: The Kratom options on our list were extracted from their original herbal leaf, known as, Rubiaceae family. The tree is usually found growing naturally in Southeast Asia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Company’s customer service: We also took the reviewers word for these brands’ customer service. Having trouble with shipping time or experiencing delayed shipping? No worries. You’ve got someone to talk to who will respond and attend to your needs as soon as possible.

What Is Kratom?

Kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, is an evergreen tree found throughout Southeast Asia and Africa. It is closely related to the coffee family. Kratom has been used in herbal and alternative medicine techniques since at least the nineteenth century, maybe even longer.

Kratom is also used to fight tiredness and improve productivity, manage pain levels, and even relieve opioid withdrawal symptoms. Kratom does have some opioid properties and stimulant-like effects.

This is because two of the compounds in kratom (mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine) interact with opioid receptors in your brain. That’s why it is listed as a controlled substance across many disciplines.

The Different Veins of Kratom

Kratom veins come in many different colors. The color of the leaf veins determines the plant’s age, the strain type, and the effects provided.

These colors change throughout the plant’s lifetime. For example, when the plant is fresh and new, the leaf veins are red. When they become whiter, they are approaching the middle of their life. The green is closer to the end of the life cycle.

Learn more about each specific vein color below.

Red Vein: The Early Growth Cycle

Red vein kratom strains are the most popular among people that use the herb to promote better sleep and reduce pain. The relaxing and calming effects typically last around five hours or so at most.

These strains are powerful and fast-acting. It’s important to start with a smaller dose when using this vein for the first time and work up to a higher dose over time.

Red kratom flourishes all across Southeast Asia. This means nearly every type of kratom strain is available in a red variety. Though, the strongest kratom for managing pain is the red maeng da strain.

White Vein: The Middle Growth Cycle

White vein kratom is the complete opposite of red vein. While the red vein provides a sedating-like effect, the white vein is more stimulating. If you want more energy, then the white strain is what you want to purchase.

Many people use white vein kratom first thing in the morning as an alternative to coffee. Red vein kratom should be used in the evening when the stimulating effects of white kratom begin to wear off. You can expect the white strains to work for three to five hours, depending on the type purchased.

Green Vein: The Late Growth Cycle

Green vein kratom strains are considered a balance between the other strain types (i.e., White Vein Kratom Strains and Red Vein Kratom Strains). Their effects are somewhere in the middle of stimulating and relaxing.

In general, green vein kratom is well-rounded and can be used to support both energy and sleep. They’re a great option for beginners looking to try kratom for the first time. These

Most green kratom strains, such as green Bali kratom, last for a long time. After ingestion, you can expect to feel the effects for up to eight hours.

The Different Strains of Kratom

There are many different types of kratom, which are referred to as strains. Each strain has different effects. For example, some help to relieve pain and have a calming agent, while others are better for boosting mood, energy, and productivity.

Knowing more about the strains is one of the best ways to choose the right kratom product. With five main strains of kratom and several different side strains, there are plenty of things to learn about.

Here are the most popular strains on the market:

Bali

Bali is a kratom strain unique to the island of Balia pure, the main strain that offers several benefits to the user. For those who are new to using Bali, it is mostly known for the calming and relaxing effects that it provides.

Each has a different set of effects, depending on the individual vein color of the leaves. In general, Bali strains are more relaxing rather than stimulating.

Maeng Da Kratom

Maeng Da Kratom is another popular choice to go with and it is one of the best when it comes to potency. Maeng Da Kratom has a sedative and “heavy” feeling.

There are several different types of maeng da to choose from - such as Green Maeng Da Kratom, White Maeng Da Kratom, Yellow Maeng Da Kratom, and Red Maeng Da Kratom. The varying types depending on where it was grown and the color of the veins.

Bentuangie Kratom

Bentuangie kratom is a strain of red vein kratom that’s been fermented during the drying process. This variety is one of the best for managing chronic pain. It’s particularly good for mitigating sharp, jabbing pain, rather than ongoing throbbing pain.

Indo Kratom

Indonesia has the perfect climate for kratom to thrive. As a result of these ideal growing environments, they have the greatest diversity of kratom strains in the world. In fact, nearly 95% of the world’s kratom comes from Indonesia and virtually all strains are made there in one way or another.

Thai Kratom

Thailand creates some of the best kratom in the world as locals have used the herb for hundreds of years. All red, green, and white vein types grow naturally in Thailand. Some growers in the region also make yellow vein strains too.

Horn Kratom

Horn kratom is a very rare strain that’s only found in Borneo. These leaves have a distinct appearance with small spikes, or horns, on the leaves.

Horn kratom strains are also more potent than other strains available. They offer a higher concentration of both the stimulant and sedative effects.

Common Horn kratom strains include Red Horn Kratom, White Horn Kratom, and Green Horn Kratom.

What are the Benefits of Kratom?

Kratom does not have a lot of research to back it up and more needs to be done to find out the full advantages. The FDA has not signed off on the approval of the use of the product for any purpose.

However, people still use the product for a variety of therapeutic and supplemental purposes. Here are some of those reasons, though not all of them. Keep in mind, these are results that can/may happen, but are not guaranteed to happen::

Weight loss is easier and more attainable

Reduce muscle tightness

Relieve any pain you're feeling

Cognitive and attention enhancements

Helps reduce digestive problems

Have better overall energy levels

Helps with PTSD, anxiety, and depression

Helps aid in the recovery of opioid addiction

Reduces inflammation in the body

Promotes a better, stronger immune system

Reduce the risk of getting high blood pressure

It is important to note how much you're using and how often. Kratom can also be addictive if taken regularly. Though, it is great to take it once in a while and get the benefits that come with it. Still, it is important to be responsible with the product too.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Do People Use Kratom?

People who have taken kratom report having increased alertness and physical energy. There are also cases of positive mood changes noted as well.

However, the most significant benefit is relief from chronic pain. Medical communities do not like to use opioids for pain anymore. Some people turn to kratom as a compelling replacement because it has similar pain-relieving effects. Kratom interacts with the brain’s opioid receptors, making it a good alternative to relieve pain or overcome opioid addiction.

How Is Kratom Taken?

Traditionally, kratom is taken as tea or chew its leaves. For example, in Thailand, you can buy it via kratom leaves, cough syrup, ice, etc. Nowadays, Kratom can also be found in resins, extracts, and tinctures, as well as pills, capsules, powders, and even drinks.

Once taken, kratom takes about ten minutes to kick in and start working. The effects generally last for up to five hours. These time frames will ultimately depend on the brand and strength of kratom, as well as the person taking it.

Does Kratom Have Any Side Effects?

Some side effects may occur when taking kratom. While there are some positive short-term effects, like increased alertness and improved sociability, there are also some negative side effects. Constipation is the most common side effect when using kratom. Bowel movements may become infrequent, difficult to pass, or even painful. This is not normally considered a serious condition, but it can be rather uncomfortable for someone.

Long-term kratom use can also lead to loss of appetite and significant weight loss. This can be extremely dangerous to an individual’s health and wellbeing. Other side effects include insomnia, nausea, itchiness, and hyperpigmentation of the cheeks.

Is Kratom Addictive?

Kratom can be addictive. People going through withdrawal may experience:

Pain

Muscle spasms

Seizures

Rhabdomyolysis

Rigidity

Tremors

Can I Take Kratom With Other Substances?

It is not recommended to take kratom with other substances, as this can prove to be very hazardous and possibly even fatal. It is important to speak with your healthcare provider if you're unsure about what you should and should not mix.

Is Kratom Safe To Use?

Kratom is safe as long as you’re getting high-quality, well-made, and tested products. Due to the dangerous health effects, you should avoid low-quality and contaminated kratom products.

Is Kratom Legal?

Yes, Kratom is legal to use. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned consumers about the dangers of using low-quality kratom.

According to Ocean recovery, kratom is currently illegal in six states:

Vermont

Rhode Island

Alabama

Arkansas

Indiana

Wisconsin

In some states, such as California, Colorado, Florida, and Mississippi, kratom is legal under state law but banned or monitored in some individual cities, towns, and local counties. Several other states have kratom legislation that is still pending.

Globally, kratom is restricted in parts of Europe, Russia, and Japan.

What is the American Kratom Association?

The American Kratom Association is a non-profit organization run by fellow kratom users and vendors. It was founded in 2014 in response to a wide-reaching F.D.A. campaign to discredit Kratom. The organization makes it easier for consumers to access the medicine and corrects the disinformation about Kratom.

The AKA also certifies kratom vendors after reviewing the manufacturing processes and products. Any online vendor that is AKA-approved follows the rules and distributes high-quality products.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe that these top brands are some of the best you can purchase from. Whether looking for capsules, powder, or anything else Kratom-related, these brands are sure to provide what you need.

Enjoy kratom, but use it responsibly. Everyone can experience the benefits of kratom. Just make sure you’re making a quality product.

Luckily, we've done the work for you and found the best kratom products and online suppliers on the market.