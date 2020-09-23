What’s a “naked ballot” and why it will lead to your Pa. mail-in ballot being rejected

The secrecy envelope that Pennsylvania ballots must be placed in to avoid a naked ballot

The front of a declaration envelope for Allegheny County voters. Reminder, posted is already paid for in the general election; a stamp is not neccessary.

Don't let your mail-in ballot go naked - use BOTH envelopes when you return your ballot!



If you want to vote by mail for the upcoming election, apply for a mail-in ballot NOW as https://t.co/mgnyWO27bh pic.twitter.com/e643P08HIB