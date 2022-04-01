What To Know Before Betting On The Kentucky Derby

Be aware, however, that despite the tips we are giving you below, betting on the Kentucky Derby is still a gamble and like any game of chance, you need to wage responsibly. Never bet money that you can’t afford to spend.

Things to Consider Before Betting on Kentucky Derby

Read About the Contenders



Consider the Favorites but Don’t focus on them



Donerail – 1913: +9100

Country House – 2019: +6500

Mine That Bird – 2009: +5000

Get your bets early



It’s all in the detail



Jockeys

Trainers

Race Style

Track Type

Distance

Post Position

Don’t Trust the Media hype



Exotic Bets Are Fun but Don’t go Crazy

