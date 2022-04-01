What To Know Before Betting On The Kentucky Derby

The wagers for this incredible event continue to rise every year. In 2019, the Kentucky Derby set the records across the board in North America. The total wagers for this event totaled $165.5 million, which is up 10% from 2018 $149.9 million.
Additionally, the Kentucky Derby is the most uncertain race in the calendar where anything is possible. We’ve seen many times where the favorite didn’t meet the expectations and the underdog won the race.
This makes Kentucky Derby bets even more appreciated by the bettors since they can make a lot of money on a single bet.
All of this sounds great, but there are a few things you should consider before making your wager on Kentucky Derby.
Things to Consider Before Betting on Kentucky Derby
Read About the Contenders
Since the Kentucky Derby is a globally popular event, most people that don’t know much about horse racing place their bets based on luck and without too much research. However, in order to increase your winning chances, you need to do a lot of research.
The first place you should start is learning more about the Kentucky Derby contenders. Learning more about the horses and jockeys that will participate in the race will give you enough information to make a wiser decision.
You can look them up here on TwinSpires website: twinspires.com/kentuckyderby/contenders
Consider the Favorites but Don’t focus on them
In most cases, the favorite horse will most likely win or end up in the first three in the Kentucky Derby. However, since this is an unpredictable match, we’ve witnessed many times when underdogs managed to climb to the throne.
Biggest surprises in the Kentucky Derby:
- Donerail – 1913: +9100
- Country House – 2019: +6500
- Mine That Bird – 2009: +5000
These are some of the biggest surprises in the Kentucky Derby, where the underdogs managed to win the race. This means that you should also consider betting on the underdog. After all, if they win, you’ll end up winning a lot of money.
Get your bets early
Most horse racing fans don’t realize that the odds change before starting the race. As many people choose their favorite, the odds for that participant drop, which is why it is really important to get your bets as early as possible.
The only drawback here is the lack of information you’ll have, but you can still pick out the horse with the biggest potential for winning the race based on previous results.
It’s all in the detail
Most expert horse racing bettors know that the only way for improving their winning chances is by doing a lot of research. Since Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious races in the horse racing calendar, most participants focus and prepare all year for the Kentucky Race Day.
Learning more about the horses, jockeys, trainers and their previous history with big championships will give you enough information to make a betting decision.
Here are a few things you should consider:
- Jockeys
- Trainers
- Race Style
- Track Type
- Distance
- Post Position
Don’t Trust the Media hype
With the Kentucky Derby being the focus of all sports media in the world, it is very likely that you’ll run into false information that will blur your entire picture of the event.
It is important to get your information from relevant media sources and focus only on what the real horse racing experts have to say.
Exotic Bets Are Fun but Don’t go Crazy
Action is great for making the entire event even more fun, but too much can limit your chances of making a decent profit.
Exotic bets are perfect for a bigger payout, but they significantly lower your winning chances. This is why you shouldn’t rely strictly on them and focus on more risk-friendly bets.