 What to know about the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board 2020 ballot question | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

What to know about the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board 2020 ballot question

By

click to enlarge George Floyd protestors clashed with police and SWAT in East Liberty on Mon., June 1. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
George Floyd protestors clashed with police and SWAT in East Liberty on Mon., June 1.
The official Election Day is not until Nov. 3, but voting has already started in Pennsylvania, with thousands of people using mail-in ballots. Ballots include voting in the presidential election and state legislative contests, but, for city of Pittsburgh residents, there is also an important measure about whether or not to expand the power of the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board (CPRB).

The CPRB is an independent agency of seven citizens that review other citizens' complaints about police misconduct among City of Pittsburgh police officers. In July, Pittsburgh City Council unanimously passed a bill to add a question to this year's general election ballot to expand the powers of the CPRB.

The question is about whether or not to amend the city's Home Rule Charter "to allow the Board to require police officers to participate in investigations, conducting performance audits of the Police Bureau and preventing the removal of Board members except for just cause and with City Council approval?"


So if passed, Pittsburgh Police officers will be compelled to cooperate with the CPRB's investigation into alleged misconduct. Currently, officers are not required to. If passed, Pittsburgh officers can also be terminated if they do not cooperate with the CPRB.

The question was added by council in the wake of mass protests against police brutality in the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The measure was prompted in part by multiple incidents where protesters in Pittsburgh were confronted by police officers, who used projectiles like sponge rounds and chemical munitions like tear gas or pepper spray on protesters.

As it currently stands, the CPRB can give recommendations to the Pittsburgh Police Department about certain disciplinary actions or reforms, but doesn't have any authority to enforce them. According to PublicSource, "Between 1998 and 2017, 3% of the more than 3,000 complaints CPRB received resulted in public hearings, one of the final stages of the board’s process."

According to WESA, the referendum would also prevent the Pittsburgh Police from making a final decision about a disciplinary situation until the CPRB has given its recommendations. City Councilor Ricky Burgess (D-Point Breeze), who initially introduced the referendum, told WESA that he wants an independent group outside of the police to weigh in on complaints.


“We want to make sure there is a different voice, not just the police voice, making these decisions," Burgess said.

Voting "yes" on this ballot question would mean that you agree with expanding the authority of the CPRB to review police misconduct. Voting "no" would mean that you disagree with the question, and do not think the authority of the CPRB should be expanded.

Additionally, the question also gives Pittsburgh mayor the authority to remove CPRB board members for "just cause," but city council can override any removal with a two-thirds super-majority vote.  Finally, if the ballot question is passed, then CPRB will have the authority to conduct performance audits in conjunction with the Pittsburgh City Controller.

The question will appear on the ballot as follows:

Shall the Pittsburgh Home Rule Charter, Article Two, Executive, be amended and supplemented by amending and adding new language to Sections 229 and 230 and adding a new Section, 231, expanding the powers of the Independent Citizen Police Review Board to allow the Board to require police officers to participate in investigations, conducting performance audits of the Police Bureau and preventing the removal of Board members except for just cause and with City Council approval?

Trending

UPDATE: Duquesne University professor fired after using n-word multiple times in video class with student
Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink
Best of Pittsburgh: Goods and Services
Best of Pittsburgh: Culture and Nightlife
Best of Pittsburgh: People and Places
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh politicians launch campaign to keep voters abreast of "naked" ballot issue

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh politicians launch campaign to keep voters abreast of "naked" ballot issue (2)

Officer under investigation for misconduct is one of Pittsburgh’s highest paid employees

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Police Officer Paul Abel Jr.

Pittsburgh Police officer arrests man and threatens him with taser at Squirrel Hill farmers' market

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot of the arrest at the Squirrel Hill farmers' market on Sun., Sept. 6

Mayor Peduto tells WESA he plans to run for reelection, amid recent criticism

By Hannah Lynn

Mayor Peduto tells WESA he plans to run for reelection, amid recent criticism (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in News

These Pittsburgh-area candidates don’t want to participate in upcoming debates

By Ryan Deto

These Pittsburgh-area candidates don’t want to participate in upcoming debates

UPDATE: Duquesne University professor fired after using n-word multiple times in video class with student

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot taken from a viral video of a Duquesne University online class

Pittsburgh’s Little Italy Days festival canceled for 2020

By Ryan Deto

Little Italy sign in Bloomfield

Steelers to allow 5,500 fans at future home games after COVID restrictions lessened

By Ryan Deto

Steelers enter Heinz Field on Sept. 20
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 7-13, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Lissa Geiger Shulman and Lori Mizgorski

Geiger Shulman calls for debate in Pittsburgh’s most competitive race, Mizgorski silent

By Ryan Deto

Little Italy sign in Bloomfield

Pittsburgh’s Little Italy Days festival canceled for 2020

By Ryan Deto

Steelers enter Heinz Field on Sept. 20

Steelers to allow 5,500 fans at future home games after COVID restrictions lessened

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation