What to do, see, taste, and hear in Pittsburgh this winter | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Andy Warhol’s Social Network: Interview, Television and Portraits at The Warhol

Ongoing Events



Through Feb. 10



ART • GARFIELD

Gentle Landing and Still Standing. Silver Eye Center for Photography. 4808 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. silvereye.org/exhibitions

Through March 4

ART • POINT BREEZE

Trying To Relate by Kimberlyn Bloise. Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media. 1047 Shady Ave., Point Breeze. Free. pghartsmedia.org

Through March 18

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

Transformation 11: Contemporary Works in Glass. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. contemporarycraft.org

Through March 20

ART • NORTH SIDE

Andy Warhol’s Social Network: Interview, Television and Portraits. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with museum admission. warhol.org

Through April 2

ART • OAKLAND

58th Carnegie International. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. cmoa.org/2022-carnegie-international

Through April 30

KIDS • NORTH SIDE

Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. Included with museum admission. pittsburghkids.org





Fri., Jan. 27

CONVENTION • MONROEVILLE

Western Pennsylvania Home and Outdoor Living Show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 29. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. wpahomeshow.com

THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

What the Constitution Means to Me. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 12. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $30-81. citytheatrecompany.org





Sat., Jan. 28

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

For the first time ever, the World Oddities Expo comes to Pittsburgh, bringing with it a variety of artists, vendors, performers, and others who specialize in the weird. Head to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and shop for macabre gifts in the Lost Curio Marketplace, get tattoos in the Oddity Ink Parlor, or enjoy live burlesque, painting, and more. There will also be classes for taxidermy, butterfly pinning, and owl-pellet dissection. 12-8 p.m. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-175. woetothee.com/pittsburgh2023

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: counter)induction. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15. warhol.org

click to enlarge Photo: Emmai Alaquiva Pittsburgh Public Theater presents A Midsummer Night's Dream in Harlem

Wed., Feb. 1

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Step Afrika. 7 p.m. Continues through Thu., Feb. 2. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $10-40. trustarts.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Harlem. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 19. Pittsburgh Public Theater at The O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. ppt.org

LIT • DOWNTOWN

Speaker Series: Erik Larson. 8 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. Check for ticket updates. pittsburghsymphony.org





Thu., Feb. 2

ART • SOUTH SIDE

Lay Bare. Continues through April 1. Brew House Association. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org/exhibitions

LIT • OAKLAND

Words & Pictures: Natasha Tarpley. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

COMEDY • UPTOWN

Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $25-215. ppgpaintsarena.com





Fri., Feb. 3

ART • FRIENDSHIP

The Pittsburgh Glass Center and Netflix have worked together on Blown Away, a reality competition show gathering exceptional glass artists from all over the globe. Finalists from all three seasons of the show will be showcased at PGC for Undefined. See works by Minhi Su England, John Moran, and John Sharvin. Opening reception 6 p.m. Continues through July 30. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org

OCCULT • NORTH SIDE

Theresa Caputo The Experience Live. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. 777 Casino Drive. North Side. $39-119. riverscasino.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: Buffalo Nichols. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15-20. warhol.org





Sat., Feb. 4

KIDS • NORTH SIDE

Opposites Abstract: A Mo Willems Exhibit. Continues through Sept. 3. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. Included with museum admission. pittsburghkids.org

OUTDOORS • PLUM

Boyce Park SnowFest. 12-5 p.m. Boyce Park Ski Slopes. 901 Centerview Drive, Plum. $5-10. alleghenycounty.us

MUSIC • SHADYSIDE

Chatham Baroque presents The Isle of Delos. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 5. Calvary Episcopal Church. 315 Shady Ave., Shadyside. $20-40. chathambaroque.org





Sun., Feb. 5

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Big Thief with Buck Meek. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $34.50-75. promowestlive.com





Mon., Feb. 6

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Rapunzel. 10:15 a.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $12. trustarts.org





Wed., Feb. 8

COMEDY • UPTOWN

Adam Sandler Live. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $86-440. ppgpaintsarena.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Feld Entertainment Monster Jam at PPG Paints Arena

Fri., Feb. 10

EVENT • DOWNTOWN

Jurassic Quest. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 12. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $19-36. jurassicquest.shop/pittsburgh-pa

EVENT • UPTOWN

Monster Jam. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 12. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $23-130. ppgpaintsarena.com

BALLET • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Dracula. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 12. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. pbt.org/performances

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Kelly Strayhorn Theater Neighbor to Neighbor at Kelly Strayhorn Theater

Sat., Feb. 11

ART • EAST LIBERTY

Kelly Strayhorn Theater and BOOM Concepts joined forces to present Neighbor to Neighbor, a group art exhibition described in a release as challenging viewers to “consider the possibilities around equitable, active neighboring.” Presented in KST’s lobby, the show will include works by Takara Canty, Sophia Fang, atiya jones, Maggie Lynn Negrete, Jameelah Platt, and Danielle Robinson. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Continues through May 27. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Free. kelly-strayhorn.org/events/neighbor-to-neighbor

EXHIBITION • NORTH SIDE

VIKINGS: Warriors of the North Sea. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 4. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. Included with museum admission. carnegiesciencecenter.org

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: Ensemble Dal Niente. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15. warhol.org





Thu., Feb. 16

LIT • OAKLAND

Words & Pictures: Sara Shepard. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org





Fri., Feb. 17

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh International Auto Show. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Continues through Mon., Feb. 20. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. pittautoshow.com

TATTOOS • SOUTH SIDE

Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo. 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 19. Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel. 300 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $30-45, free for kids under 12 and under with paying adult. pittsburghtattooexpo.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Blue Man Group. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 19. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $36.25-105. trustarts.org

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: Claire Rousay with special guest Merce Lemon. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15-20. warhol.org





Mon., Feb. 20

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures: Patricia Lockwood. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Virtual tickets: $15. In-person tickets: $18-$39. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org





Fri., Feb. 24

BEER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest 2023. 6:30-11 p.m. Continues through Feb. 25. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $25-85. 21 and over. pittsburghbeerfest.com

FILM • NORTH SIDE

Miss Fifteen Minutes of Fame. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Registration begins soon. warhol.org





Sat., Feb. 25

FEST • NORTH SIDE

Pittsburgh Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival. 11:30 a.m-9 p.m. Rivers Casino. 777 Casino Drive, North Side. $55-80. 21 and over. chocolatewinewhiskey.com

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $66-250. ppgpaintsarena.com/events





Tue., Feb. 28

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Sitcom. 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $25-50. trustarts.org





Thu., March 2

KIDS • UPTOWN

Discover why “no dream is too big” at PPG Paints Arena when Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic. Watch as Elsa, Moana, Mickey Mouse, and other animated characters carve up the rink. Expect theatrical routines of classic Disney tunes from Beauty and the Beast and gravity-defying magic carpet rides from Aladdin. New Disney films will also appear, so prepare to be wowed by performances from recent hits such as Frozen and Coco. 7 p.m. Continues through March 5. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $26-135. ppgpaintsarena.com





Fri., March 3

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Garden & Home Show. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Continues through March 12. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $4-10, free for kids under 6. pghhome.com/phgs

PARTY • STRIP DISTRICT

History Uncorked: A Beautiful Night in the Neighborhood. 6:30-11 p.m. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Tickets on sale Jan. 30. 21 and over. heinzhistorycenter.org

FILM • BETHEL PARK

Horror Realm Con 2023. 5-10 p.m. Continues through March 5. Crown Plaza Hotel. 164 Fort Couch Road, Bethel Park. $15-40, free for kids 10 and under with paying adult. horrorrealmcon.com

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. 8 p.m. Continues through March 12. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $19-39. newhazletttheater.org/events





Sat., March 4

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Sound Series: Bill Callahan with special guest Pascal Kerong’A. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-20. warhol.org





Thu., March 9

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Ibram X. Kendi. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $25. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Le Patin Libre. 8 p.m. Continues through March 11. UPMC Rink at PPG Place. 100 Three PPG Place, Downtown. $15-70. trustarts.org



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Siren’s Call PR Meshell Ndegeocello at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Fri., March 10

BOXING • NORTH SIDE

Donnybrook 2023. 7-11 p.m. Pittsburgh's Grand Hall at the Priory. 614 Pressley St., North Side. $27.50-100. donnybrook2023.ticketleap.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Adam Green, singer-songwriter, filmmaker, and one-half of the indie group Moldy Peaches, brings his protean talents to the The Andy Warhol Museum as part of Sound Series. In addition to an acoustic set, Green will screen his animated film MDVL: 1,000 Years of Dark Ages, described as a 45-minute surrealist journey into “a plant orgy, mandatory corneal implants, a crusade to Silicon Valley, and the future world becoming medieval again,” among other things. Stick around for a Q&A with Green and the other filmmakers. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $12-15. warhol.org

WRESTLING • UPTOWN

WWE Friday Night Smackdown. 7:45 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $20-550. ppgpaintsarena.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Soul Sessions: Meshell Ndegeocello. 8 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $68. awaacc.org





Sat., March 11

OCCULT • MONROEVILLE

3 Rivers Psychic Fair. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Comfort Inn Conference Center. 699 Rodi Road, Wilkins Township. $5. 3riverspf.com

THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

Native Gardens. 5:30 p.m. Continues through April 2. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $20-66. citytheatrecompany.org





Sun., March 12

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Black Violin. 7 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 6 St., Downtown. $37-57. trustarts.org





Mon., March 13

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures: Ruth Ozeki. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $18-39. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org





Sat., March 14

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

International Anime Music Festival Tour. 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $43-130. iamf.live





Fri., March 17

FEST • MONROEVILLE

Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Spring Fever Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through March 19. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $3-6. familyfestivals.com/spring-fever-festival

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival brings two weeks of nothing but classic and contemporary Japanese films to Row House Cinema. The screened films will be from a variety of genres, so there’s something for everyone, cinephile or otherwise. Scratch that Akira Kurosawa film off your watchlist, check out a coming-of-age flick, or laugh along to a new-release animated film. One of the most prominent Asian film festivals in the Rust Belt, the festival promises a proper overview of “Japan’s innovative and prolific film industry.” Showtimes vary. Continues through March 30. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $49-84. jffpgh.org

DANCE • NORTH SIDE

Rediscover. 8 p.m. Continues through March 19. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, Downtown. $24-34. newhazletttheater.org





click to enlarge Photo: Olivia Bee The Killers at Petersen Events Center

Sun., March 19

KIDS • DOWNTOWN

Big Bubble Bonanza. 11 a.m. Continues through March 20. Byham Theater. 101 6 St., Downtown. $12. trustarts.org

MUSIC • OAKLAND

The Killers. 7:30 p.m. Petersen Events Center. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. $78-604. peterseneventscenter.com