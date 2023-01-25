What to do, see, taste, and hear in Pittsburgh this winter | Pittsburgh City Paper

Ongoing Events
Through Feb. 10
ART • GARFIELD
Gentle Landing and Still Standing. Silver Eye Center for Photography. 4808 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. silvereye.org/exhibitions
Through March 4
ART • POINT BREEZE
Trying To Relate by Kimberlyn Bloise. Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media. 1047 Shady Ave., Point Breeze. Free. pghartsmedia.org
Through March 18
ART • LAWRENCEVILLE
Transformation 11: Contemporary Works in Glass. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. contemporarycraft.org
Through March 20
ART • NORTH SIDE
Andy Warhol’s Social Network: Interview, Television and Portraits. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with museum admission. warhol.org
Through April 2
ART • OAKLAND
58th Carnegie International. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. cmoa.org/2022-carnegie-international
Through April 30
KIDS • NORTH SIDE
Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. Included with museum admission. pittsburghkids.org
Fri., Jan. 27
CONVENTION • MONROEVILLE
Western Pennsylvania Home and Outdoor Living Show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 29. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. wpahomeshow.com
THEATER • SOUTH SIDE
What the Constitution Means to Me. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 12. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $30-81. citytheatrecompany.org
Sat., Jan. 28
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
For the first time ever, the World Oddities Expo comes to Pittsburgh, bringing with it a variety of artists, vendors, performers, and others who specialize in the weird. Head to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and shop for macabre gifts in the Lost Curio Marketplace, get tattoos in the Oddity Ink Parlor, or enjoy live burlesque, painting, and more. There will also be classes for taxidermy, butterfly pinning, and owl-pellet dissection. 12-8 p.m. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-175. woetothee.com/pittsburgh2023
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: counter)induction. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15. warhol.org
Wed., Feb. 1
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Step Afrika. 7 p.m. Continues through Thu., Feb. 2. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $10-40. trustarts.org
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Harlem. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 19. Pittsburgh Public Theater at The O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. ppt.org
LIT • DOWNTOWN
Speaker Series: Erik Larson. 8 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. Check for ticket updates. pittsburghsymphony.org
Thu., Feb. 2
ART • SOUTH SIDE
Lay Bare. Continues through April 1. Brew House Association. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org/exhibitions
LIT • OAKLAND
Words & Pictures: Natasha Tarpley. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org
COMEDY • UPTOWN
Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $25-215. ppgpaintsarena.com
Fri., Feb. 3
ART • FRIENDSHIP
The Pittsburgh Glass Center and Netflix have worked together on Blown Away, a reality competition show gathering exceptional glass artists from all over the globe. Finalists from all three seasons of the show will be showcased at PGC for Undefined. See works by Minhi Su England, John Moran, and John Sharvin. Opening reception 6 p.m. Continues through July 30. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org
OCCULT • NORTH SIDE
Theresa Caputo The Experience Live. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. 777 Casino Drive. North Side. $39-119. riverscasino.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: Buffalo Nichols. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15-20. warhol.org
Sat., Feb. 4
KIDS • NORTH SIDE
Opposites Abstract: A Mo Willems Exhibit. Continues through Sept. 3. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. Included with museum admission. pittsburghkids.org
OUTDOORS • PLUM
Boyce Park SnowFest. 12-5 p.m. Boyce Park Ski Slopes. 901 Centerview Drive, Plum. $5-10. alleghenycounty.us
MUSIC • SHADYSIDE
Chatham Baroque presents The Isle of Delos. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 5. Calvary Episcopal Church. 315 Shady Ave., Shadyside. $20-40. chathambaroque.org
Sun., Feb. 5
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Big Thief with Buck Meek. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $34.50-75. promowestlive.com
Mon., Feb. 6
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Rapunzel. 10:15 a.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $12. trustarts.org
Wed., Feb. 8
COMEDY • UPTOWN
Adam Sandler Live. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $86-440. ppgpaintsarena.com
Fri., Feb. 10
EVENT • DOWNTOWN
Jurassic Quest. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 12. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $19-36. jurassicquest.shop/pittsburgh-pa
EVENT • UPTOWN
Monster Jam. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 12. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $23-130. ppgpaintsarena.com
BALLET • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Dracula. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 12. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. pbt.org/performances
Sat., Feb. 11
ART • EAST LIBERTY
Kelly Strayhorn Theater and BOOM Concepts joined forces to present Neighbor to Neighbor, a group art exhibition described in a release as challenging viewers to “consider the possibilities around equitable, active neighboring.” Presented in KST’s lobby, the show will include works by Takara Canty, Sophia Fang, atiya jones, Maggie Lynn Negrete, Jameelah Platt, and Danielle Robinson. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Continues through May 27. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Free. kelly-strayhorn.org/events/neighbor-to-neighbor
EXHIBITION • NORTH SIDE
VIKINGS: Warriors of the North Sea. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 4. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. Included with museum admission. carnegiesciencecenter.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: Ensemble Dal Niente. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15. warhol.org
Thu., Feb. 16
LIT • OAKLAND
Words & Pictures: Sara Shepard. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org
Fri., Feb. 17
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh International Auto Show. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Continues through Mon., Feb. 20. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. pittautoshow.com
TATTOOS • SOUTH SIDE
Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo. 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 19. Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel. 300 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $30-45, free for kids under 12 and under with paying adult. pittsburghtattooexpo.com
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Blue Man Group. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 19. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $36.25-105. trustarts.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: Claire Rousay with special guest Merce Lemon. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15-20. warhol.org
Mon., Feb. 20
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures: Patricia Lockwood. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Virtual tickets: $15. In-person tickets: $18-$39. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org
Fri., Feb. 24
BEER • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest 2023. 6:30-11 p.m. Continues through Feb. 25. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $25-85. 21 and over. pittsburghbeerfest.com
FILM • NORTH SIDE
Miss Fifteen Minutes of Fame. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Registration begins soon. warhol.org
Sat., Feb. 25
FEST • NORTH SIDE
Pittsburgh Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival. 11:30 a.m-9 p.m. Rivers Casino. 777 Casino Drive, North Side. $55-80. 21 and over. chocolatewinewhiskey.com
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $66-250. ppgpaintsarena.com/events
Tue., Feb. 28
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Sitcom. 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $25-50. trustarts.org
Thu., March 2
KIDS • UPTOWN
Discover why “no dream is too big” at PPG Paints Arena when Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic. Watch as Elsa, Moana, Mickey Mouse, and other animated characters carve up the rink. Expect theatrical routines of classic Disney tunes from Beauty and the Beast and gravity-defying magic carpet rides from Aladdin. New Disney films will also appear, so prepare to be wowed by performances from recent hits such as Frozen and Coco. 7 p.m. Continues through March 5. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $26-135. ppgpaintsarena.com
Fri., March 3
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Garden & Home Show. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Continues through March 12. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $4-10, free for kids under 6. pghhome.com/phgs
PARTY • STRIP DISTRICT
History Uncorked: A Beautiful Night in the Neighborhood. 6:30-11 p.m. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Tickets on sale Jan. 30. 21 and over. heinzhistorycenter.org
FILM • BETHEL PARK
Horror Realm Con 2023. 5-10 p.m. Continues through March 5. Crown Plaza Hotel. 164 Fort Couch Road, Bethel Park. $15-40, free for kids 10 and under with paying adult. horrorrealmcon.com
THEATER • NORTH SIDE
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. 8 p.m. Continues through March 12. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $19-39. newhazletttheater.org/events
Sat., March 4
MUSIC • OAKLAND
Sound Series: Bill Callahan with special guest Pascal Kerong’A. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-20. warhol.org
Thu., March 9
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Ibram X. Kendi. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $25. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Le Patin Libre. 8 p.m. Continues through March 11. UPMC Rink at PPG Place. 100 Three PPG Place, Downtown. $15-70. trustarts.org
Fri., March 10
BOXING • NORTH SIDE
Donnybrook 2023. 7-11 p.m. Pittsburgh's Grand Hall at the Priory. 614 Pressley St., North Side. $27.50-100. donnybrook2023.ticketleap.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Adam Green, singer-songwriter, filmmaker, and one-half of the indie group Moldy Peaches, brings his protean talents to the The Andy Warhol Museum as part of Sound Series. In addition to an acoustic set, Green will screen his animated film MDVL: 1,000 Years of Dark Ages, described as a 45-minute surrealist journey into “a plant orgy, mandatory corneal implants, a crusade to Silicon Valley, and the future world becoming medieval again,” among other things. Stick around for a Q&A with Green and the other filmmakers. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $12-15. warhol.org
WRESTLING • UPTOWN
WWE Friday Night Smackdown. 7:45 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $20-550. ppgpaintsarena.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Soul Sessions: Meshell Ndegeocello. 8 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $68. awaacc.org
Sat., March 11
OCCULT • MONROEVILLE
3 Rivers Psychic Fair. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Comfort Inn Conference Center. 699 Rodi Road, Wilkins Township. $5. 3riverspf.com
THEATER • SOUTH SIDE
Native Gardens. 5:30 p.m. Continues through April 2. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $20-66. citytheatrecompany.org
Sun., March 12
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Black Violin. 7 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 6 St., Downtown. $37-57. trustarts.org
Mon., March 13
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures: Ruth Ozeki. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $18-39. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org
Sat., March 14
MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
International Anime Music Festival Tour. 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $43-130. iamf.live
Fri., March 17
FEST • MONROEVILLE
Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Spring Fever Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through March 19. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $3-6. familyfestivals.com/spring-fever-festival
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival brings two weeks of nothing but classic and contemporary Japanese films to Row House Cinema. The screened films will be from a variety of genres, so there’s something for everyone, cinephile or otherwise. Scratch that Akira Kurosawa film off your watchlist, check out a coming-of-age flick, or laugh along to a new-release animated film. One of the most prominent Asian film festivals in the Rust Belt, the festival promises a proper overview of “Japan’s innovative and prolific film industry.” Showtimes vary. Continues through March 30. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $49-84. jffpgh.org
DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Rediscover. 8 p.m. Continues through March 19. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, Downtown. $24-34. newhazletttheater.org
Sun., March 19
KIDS • DOWNTOWN
Big Bubble Bonanza. 11 a.m. Continues through March 20. Byham Theater. 101 6 St., Downtown. $12. trustarts.org
MUSIC • OAKLAND
The Killers. 7:30 p.m. Petersen Events Center. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. $78-604. peterseneventscenter.com