 What does the 'green phase' of Pennsylvania's reopen plan actually mean?

What does the 'green phase' of Pennsylvania’s reopen plan actually mean?

By

click to enlarge governor_tom_wolf_pennsylvania-green-stage-covid-coronavirus.jpg
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the most recent round of reopenings around the state, including the first counties to enter the "green phase" on May 29: Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, and Warren.

While the term sounds like a return to pre-coronavirus normalcy, green phase still implements limits on social and professional behavior. For instance, during green phase, telework is recommended for Pennsylvanians who can work from home; large recreational gatherings remain restricted; and social distancing and protective masks are still encouraged.

The most significant changes for counties entering green phase — most of them in northeast Pennsylvania — will be the opening of restaurants, personal care businesses, as well as entertainment and indoor recreation facilities. However, these locations will have to keep occupancy under 50%, and businesses are encouraged to go by-appointment where possible. Restaurants had been operating solely as takeout and delivery during yellow phase; other businesses like salons, gyms, theaters, malls, and casinos were closed completely.
“We continue to increase testing every day and are continuing to build our contact tracing capacity, as well,” Gov. Wolf said. “We are able to do these things, to be successful, to reopen in this manner because of the Pennsylvanians who have made tremendous sacrifices since the virus emerged in our state."


Allegheny County remains in yellow phase for the time being. Counties can enter green phase "if overall risk remains mitigated for fourteen days." Allegheny County reported 1,816 cases of coronavirus in total, and recorded 11 new cases on Tue., May 26.

Wolf has stated that all counties still in red phase are expected to be yellow by June 5.

For more information on details of Pennsylvania's reopening, visit the governor's website

