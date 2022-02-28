 Westmoreland Museum announces residency with Pittsburgh muralist Janel Young | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Westmoreland Museum announces residency with Pittsburgh muralist Janel Young

By

click to enlarge Janel Young - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Janel Young
Artist and Pittsburgh native Janel Young has made her mark all over the city with a number of public projects. Now she will expand her influence to neighboring Westmoreland County with a new partnership.

It was announced that Young, who produces work under her company JY Originals, will begin a seven-month residency at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, Pa. During the residency, which begins on March 6, Young will create an installation within the museum while also working on a public art project in the community, according to a press release.

Young will also interact with the community through free public programs to be announced at a later date on the museum’s website.


“We are delighted to welcome Janel to The Westmoreland,” says Erica Nuckles, Director of Learning, Engagement, and Partnerships at the Westmoreland. ”Her work is vibrant and joyful, playful and poignant, and we are so excited to see what she creates during the residency.”

The Westmoreland’s artist-in-residency program hosts two to four artists annually and works to emphasize the museum’s commitment to “engaging and supporting Black and marginalized artists, to promoting equity in the arts, and to sharing compelling and meaningful cultural experiences with the regional community.” The program is part of an ongoing partnership with the Pittsburgh-based arts incubator and gallery BOOM Concepts.

An active and impressively prolific artist, Young has completed a number of public installations and murals painted throughout Pittsburgh, both individually and in working with other artists. New Space Spheres, a series of pandemic-inspired social distance artworks, appeared throughout the city in 2020. Visitors to the 2021 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival most likely saw "Pathway to Joy," a large asphalt mural Young created for the event's Allegheny Overlook pop-up park experience. Also included is "Heroes on the Horizon," a permanent three-dimensional mural in Larimer’s Bakery Square done with students from local schools Lincoln K-5 and Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh.

Young has also made an impact outside of Pittsburgh with "Be Open To…," a work displayed at the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. In February 2021, Young became the first artist commissioned to design the Black History Month logo for the online search engine Yahoo.


These, along with other projects like her "Respect the Space" mural still on view at the bus stop located at Smithfield Street and Sixth Avene in Downtown, led to Young being named as one of Pittsburgh City Paper's People of the Year in the category of Visual Arts in 2021.

“I am thrilled to be expanding my practice into Westmoreland County and grateful for such a wonderful opportunity that BOOM Concepts and the Museum have put together," says Young. "There is a lot to be excited about, and I’m looking forward to not just contributing, but learning and experimenting during my time there as well.” 

Trending

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

The Batman is a weird, dark, often exhilarating trip to Gotham

By Owen Gabbey

The Batman is a weird, dark, often exhilarating trip to Gotham

Where to find cookie table treats for the Pittsburgh wedding season

By Tia Bailey

Where to find cookie table treats for the Pittsburgh wedding season

Bad Bridges app helps commuters avoid questionable Pittsburgh infrastructure

By Amanda Waltz

Bad Bridges app helps commuters avoid questionable Pittsburgh infrastructure
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

New initiative transforms Pittsburgh Mayor’s office into rotating art exhibit

By Amanda Waltz

Michelle Gainey hugs son Darius after her husband, Ed Gainey, took the lead against incumbent Bill Peduto in the Democratic Mayoral Primary on Tue., May 19, 2021.

Hosanna House and Children's Museum launch programs to further diversity in aviation

By Dani Janae

Hosanna House and Children's Museum launch programs to further diversity in aviation

Stephen Towns exhibit at The Westmoreland spotlights Black workers throughout history

By Amanda Waltz

Stephen Towns exhibit at The Westmoreland spotlights Black workers throughout history

Pittsburgh Glass Center group exhibit showcases “visionary makers of color”

By Amanda Waltz

Full Spectrum at the Pittsburgh Glass Center
More »
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 23- 1, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

The Batman is a weird, dark, often exhilarating trip to Gotham

The Batman is a weird, dark, often exhilarating trip to Gotham

By Owen Gabbey

Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly game needs local landmark suggestions

Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly game needs local landmark suggestions

By Lisa Cunningham

Michelle Gainey hugs son Darius after her husband, Ed Gainey, took the lead against incumbent Bill Peduto in the Democratic Mayoral Primary on Tue., May 19, 2021.

New initiative transforms Pittsburgh Mayor’s office into rotating art exhibit

By Amanda Waltz

Cyrano somewhat succeeds at turning classic play into bizarre musical

Cyrano somewhat succeeds at turning classic play into bizarre musical

By Owen Gabbey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation