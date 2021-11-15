Western Pa’s Premier Medical Marijuana Dispensary Group Gives Back and Doubles Down on Research this Holiday Season

The Healing Center and The Healing Research Center have always been committed to their mission of providing compassionate care to Pennsylvanians. This mission extends beyond providing holistic medicinal solutions and revolves around their dedication to supporting their local communities, as well.
With Thanksgiving just a couple weeks away, The Healing Center and The Healing Research Center are hosting a non-perishable food drive at each of their five Pennsylvania dispensary locations in an effort to help end hunger in our communities and provide a holiday meal to fellow Pennsylvanians in need. Patients who bring in five non-perishable food items will receive a discount on their order that day, as a token of appreciation.
“There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing our patient community come together to help those in need during the holiday season. We have historically seen an overwhelming turnout with our food drives and look forward to helping fill holiday tables for Pennsylvanians in need this year,” said Chris Kohan, CEO and Founder of The Healing Center.
In addition to their month-long food drive, The Healing Center and The Healing Research Center will also be honoring our Veterans this Veterans Day, November 11, 2021.
For Veterans Day 2021 all Healing Center and Healing Research Center locations will be offering 30 percent off all orders for Veteran patients. In addition, a portion of that day’s sales will be donated to Balanced Veterans Network for their work in creating a safe space for the education, advocacy, and empowerment of alternative therapies for Veterans. All locations will have educational information and light refreshments on hand that day.
“Veterans are an essential population with which we serve, and we’re honored to offer them an everyday discount all year. We look forward to celebrating our Veterans this year at The Healing Center and The Healing Research Center. We understand the sacrifice that our Veterans have made, and we’re proud to offer them even greater savings and comfort for our gratitude this Veterans Day,” said Chris Kohan, CEO and Founder of The Healing Center.
In addition to their seasonal efforts, The Healing Research Center is proud to continue their partnership with Drexel University’s Medical Cannabis Research Center to conduct evidenced-based research on the effects medical cannabis has on patients with specific medical and behavioral conditions. This partnership serves to better educate the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program and the medical community at large to make better clinical decisions for its patients.
As the state of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program continues to evolve and expand, with 23 current qualifying conditions including anxiety, G.I. issues, opioid dependence and chronic pain, the work The Healing Research Center is conducting with Drexel University will be able to help legislators and medical professionals to gain an even better understanding of the medicinal uses of cannabis and which methods work best for different maladies.
“Education is key in the medical cannabis world. We must fully understand each individual’s needs and what methods and dosage serve to best relieve those specific ailments. We’re proud of the groundbreaking work that our team is conducting with Drexel University, one of the country’s most comprehensive global research universities,” said Chris Kohan, CEO and Founder of The Healing Center.
The Healing Center and The Healing Research Center pride themselves on being a full-service medical marijuana dispensary group which connects patients with certifying physicians in their area, offering free consultations with on-site medical professionals at each of their locations, as well as staffing the most knowledgeable group of professionals to address all patient questions and concerns. Contact us today to better understand what cannabis can do for you.
