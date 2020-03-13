Western Pa. sees first confirmed coronavirus case in Washington County

This is the first positive case of coronavirus in the Pittsburgh area and the first confirmed or presumptive positive case in western Pennsylvania.
In total, Pennsylvania has seen 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with a higher concentration in the Philadelphia area, particularly Montgomery County.
PA has 35 presumptive positive + 6 confirmed cases of #COVID19. Total = 41— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 13, 2020
Counties impacted to date:
• Bucks (3)
• Chester (1)
• Cumberland (3)
• Delaware (6)
• Monroe (3)
• Montgomery (18)
• Northampton (1)
• Philadelphia (3)
• Pike (1)
• Washington (1)
• Wayne (1) pic.twitter.com/rMn07lBiUB
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization deemed coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, a global pandemic and confirmed that cases have grown exponentially in countries like Italy, China, South Korea, and others.
Experts expect confirmed cases to grow in the U.S. as well. The virus has infected hundreds of thousands of people worldwide and resulted in thousands of deaths, primarily seniors.
The discovery of western Pennsylvania's first case coincided with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto declaring a state of emergency for the city, beginning Monday morning, March 16. Part of that declaration prohibits gatherings of 250 or more people in the city. Gov. Tom Wolf (D-York) also suggested that gatherings of 250 or more people should be canceled or prohibited.
Dozens of events in the area have canceled over concerns about spreading the coronavirus.
Allegheny County declared a state of emergency yesterday in response to the coronavirus, and President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the entire U.S. earlier this afternoon.
Pittsburgh City Paper will provide more details as they come available.