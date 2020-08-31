West Homestead police sergeant tweets police in Democrat-run cities should “let it burn” and “open fire” on protesters

The account, @herb_strobel, has several posts that imply police shouldn’t be doing their jobs if they receive criticism or regulation from lawmakers. The account, which has since been switched to private, is described in its profile as “Husband, Father, Friend, Police Officer,” according to screenshots sent to Pittsburgh City Paper. The Strobel Twitter account also has a banner image of President Donald Trump with the caption “my president.”
Requests for comment to West Homestead officials and Mayor John Dindak have not been returned. The West Homestead Police Department did confirm that Herb Strobel is currently a sergeant at the department. West Homestead is a small borough located just south of Pittsburgh across the Monongahela River, and is home to part of a large shopping center and a water park.
Dindak is a Democrat, and West Homestead borough council is controlled by Democrats. The borough, which only has about 1,800 residents, voted for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a margin of 52%-47%.
Antwon Rose II, a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocked the Homestead Grays Bridge, near West Homestead. As a result of that 2018 action, four protesters were arrested.
Sometime last week, the Strobel account responded to a tweet about a Virginia law that would eliminate the mandatory minimum sentence for a simple assault or an assault and battery committed against a judge, police officer, firefighter, and other first responders. Strobel wrote, “These people are going to get exactly what they deserve. Please don’t call us anymore,” apparently implying that people shouldn't seek police assistance because of this proposed law in another state.
Earlier this month, a Pittsburgh Police officer also had a social media presence showcasing bias against Black Lives Matter protesters, as well as several racist posts.
According to past articles mentioning Strobel, he has also worked as a task force officer with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. When reached, a representative from the DEA said that Strobel is not currently involved with the DEA as a task force officer.
