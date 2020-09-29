 Welcome to flavortown: Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Western Pa. Casino | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Welcome to flavortown: Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Western Pa. Casino

By

click to enlarge A projection of what Guy Fieri's restaurant will look like. - COURTESY OF MEINERT/MASHEK COMMUNICATIONS
Courtesy of Meinert/Mashek Communications
A projection of what Guy Fieri's restaurant will look like.
Fasten those sunglasses to the back of your head because we're on the midnight train to flavortown. TV host, restaurateur, and president of the Frosted Tips Historical Preservation Society, Guy Fieri, will open a restaurant at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County.

Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar is set to open along with Live! Casino Pittsburgh in late 2020 in Hempfield Township. Fieri has over a dozen restaurants across the country, mostly in casinos, but this will be his first location in Western Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvanians know great food and I’ve seen it all around the state shooting DDD and with my own restaurants so, I couldn’t be more stoked to bring my American Kitchen + Bar to Live! Casino Pittsburgh,” said Guy Fieri in a press release, referring to his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, which recently stopped at Kelly O's Diner. “Get on board Pittsburgh, we’re heading to Flavortown!"
Fieri's restaurant will include infamous items like Trash Can Nachos (porch nachos stacked high in a metal can resembling a small trash can), Jalapeño Pig Poppers (andouille sausage stuffed in pepper, wrapped in bacon, glazed with bourbon), and Guy's Cheesecake Challenge (half of a cheesecake, topped with pretzels and chips).


In 2012, New York Times food critic Pete Wells infamously gave the Time's Square location of Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar a scathing one-star review.

"Guy Fieri, have you eaten at your new restaurant in Times Square?" Wells wrote. "Why is one of the few things on your menu that can be eaten without fear or regret — a lunch-only sandwich of chopped soy-glazed pork with coleslaw and cucumbers — called a Roasted Pork Bahn Mi, when it resembles that item about as much as you resemble Emily Dickinson?"

Probably, though, if you are going to a Guy Fieri-branded restaurant at a casino in Western Pennsylvania, you don't care about a review from the Times. Have a safe trip to flavortown.

