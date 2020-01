Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 8-15

Are you tired of tracking down food trucks? Welcome to thefood truck roundup, where we do the hard work for you. Each week, we’re compiling a list of city trucks and their schedules. (For the most up-to-date schedule, visit each truck’s website.)

AFRICAN

Kilimanjaro Flavour

@kilimanjaro_flavour



Wednesday: Burns White. 48 26th St., Strip District

AMERICAN

Pittsburgh Sandwich Society

pghsandwichsociety.com

@pghsandwichsociety

Wednesday: Grist House Craft Brewery. 10 E. Sherman St., Millvale





Mac & Gold Truck

macandgoldtruck.com

@macandgoldtruck

Wednesday: 1400 Penn Ave., Strip District Thursday: PCI. 421 7th Ave., Downtown Saturday: Beaver County Special Olympics. 404 Brkich Way, Beaver Sunday: Stick City Brewing. 109 Irvine St., Mars





Wednesday: Hitchhiker Brewing Co. 1501 S. Canal St., Sharpsburg





Thursday: Hitchhiker Brewing Co. 1501 S. Canal St., Sharpsburg

ARGENTINIAN

Tango Food Truck

Tangofoodtruck.com



Wednesday: UPMC Melwood Building. 450 Melwood Ave., Shadyside Thursday: Inner Groove Brewing. 751 E. Railroad Ave., Verona Saturday: Cobblehaus Brewing Company. 1021 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis

ASIAN

Wednesday: Hitchhiker Brewing Co. 1501 S. Canal St., Sharpsburg Thursday: Koehler Brewery Pub. 130 Wampum Ave., Ellwood City Friday: Devout Brewing Co. 1301 Pontiac Ct., Export Saturday: Bloom Brew. 100 Riverside Drive, West Newton Sunday: Four Seasons Brewing Co. 745 Lloyd Ave., Latrobe





Mr. Bulgogi Food Truck

@mrbulgogifoodtruck

Friday: Hitchhiker Brewing Co. 1501 S. Canal St., Sharpsburg

ASIAN-FUSION

Wednesday: Commonplace Coffee MWS. 1501 Buena Vista St., North Side; Dancing Gnome Brewery. 925 Main St., Sharpsburg Thursday: Brew Gentlemen. 512 Braddock Ave., Braddock Friday: Eleventh Hour Brewing. 3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville Saturday: Grist House Craft Brewery. 10 E. Sherman St., Millvale

Hoshi Pgh

@hoshipgh

Thursday: Koehler Brewing. 231 Park St., Grove City Friday: ShuBrew. 733 Spring St., Harmony

HoshiToo @hoshitoopgh Friday: Koehler Brewery Pub. 130 Wampum Ave., Ellwood City

CARIBBEAN Caribbean Vybz Caribbeanvybzllc.com @caribbeanvybzllc Tuesday: Hitchhiker Brewing Co. 1501 S. Canal St., Sharpsburg Wednesday: Inner Groove Brewing. 851 E. Railroad Ave., Verona Friday: Larimer and Meadow St., East Liberty

COFFEE Knock About Coffee Thursday: Burns White. 48 26th St., Strip District Sunday: The Block at Northway. 8013 McKnight Road, Ross Township

BARBECUE

Blowfish BBQ

blowfishbbq.com @blowfishbbq Friday: Brew Gentlemen. 512 Braddock Ave., Braddock



South Side BBQ Company

southsidebbqcompany.com

@southsidebbqcompany

Saturday: The Leaning Cask Brewing Company. 896 Pittsburgh St., Springdale

ITALIAN

Emporio Meatball Truck

emporioameatballjoint.com

@meatball_truck

Tuesday: Liberty Center. 1001 Liberty Ave., Downtown

MEDITERRANEAN

Friday: Grist House Craft Brewery. 10 E. Sherman St., Millvale Saturday: Brew Gentlemen. 512 Braddock Ave., Braddock

Hummus Pittsburgh



Wednesday: Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side

Sunday: Hitchhiker Brewing Co. 1501 S. Canal St., Sharpsburg

Sunday: Eleventh Hour Brewery. 3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville

MEXICAN

Thursday: Dancing Gnome Brewery. 925 Main St., Sharpsburg Friday: Apis Mead & Winery. 206 Mary St., Carnegie Sunday: Roundabout Brewery. 4901 Butler St., Lawrenceville





Pittsburgh Taco Truck

pghtacotruck.com

@pghtacotruck Saturday: Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side

PIZZA

Alberta’s Pizza



Wednesday: Grist House Craft Brewery. 10 E. Sherman St., Millvale Friday: Dancing Gnome Brewery. 925 Main St., Sharpsburg Saturday: Eleventh Hour Brewery. 3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville Sunday: Dancing Gnome Brewery. 925 Main St., Sharpsburg





Wood Stoked Oven, LLC

@woodstokedoven