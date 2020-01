Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

click to enlarge Photo: Steve & Benny’s Chicken Steve & Benny’s buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich, served with homemade remoulade sauce, topped with dill pickle chip and fresh Shwebels bun

Are you tired of tracking down food trucks? Welcome to thefood truck roundup, where we do the hard work for you. Each week, we’re compiling a list of city trucks and their schedules. (For the most up-to-date schedule, visit each truck’s website.)

AFRICAN

Kilimanjaro Flavour

@kilimanjaro_flavour



Thursday: Duquesne. 1401 Forbes Ave., Uptown

AMERICAN

Pittsburgh Sandwich Society

pghsandwichsociety.com

@pghsandwichsociety

Saturday: Dancing Gnome Brewery. 925 Main St., Sharpsburg







Steve & Benny’s Chicken

@steveandbennys

Saturday: Grist House Craft Brewery. 10 E. Sherman St., Millvale



ARGENTINIAN

Sunday: Hitchhiker Brewing Co. 1501 S. Canal St., Sharpsburg

ASIAN

Friday: Koehler Brewery Pub. 130 Wampum Ave., Ellwood City Saturday: Helltown Brewing. 13 Henry C. Frick St., Mount Pleasant

ASIAN-FUSION

Wednesday: Commonplace Coffee MWS. 1501 Buena Vista St., North Side; Dancing Gnome Brewery. 925 Main St., Sharpsburg Thursday: Brew Gentlemen. 512 Braddock Ave., Braddock Friday: Eleventh Hour Brewing. 3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville Saturday: Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side



Hoshi Pgh

@hoshipgh

Wednesday: Woods Run. 2840 Beaver Ave., Marshall-Shadeland Thursday: UPMC Melwood. 450 Melwood Ave., Oakland; Grist House Craft Brewery. 10 E. Sherman St., Millvale Saturday: Yellow Bridge Brewing. 2266 Pennsylvania 66, Delmont





HoshiToo @hoshitoopgh Wednesday: Option Care, Land & Sea. 350 Seco Road, Monroeville Saturday: Koehler Brewing. 231 Park St., Grove City

BARBECUE

Oakmont Barbeque Company

oakmontbbqco.com

@oakmontbbqco

Saturday: Hitchhiker Brewing Co. 1501 S. Canal St., Sharpsburg



Blowfish BBQ

blowfishbbq.com

@blowfishbbq Friday: Brew Gentlemen. 512 Braddock Ave., Braddock



CARIBBEAN Caribbean Vybz

Caribbeanvybzllc.com @caribbeanvybzllc Wednesday: Inner Groove Brewing. 751 E. Railroad Ave., Verona

COFFEE

Knock About Coffee @knockaboutcoffee Thursday: Burns White. 48 26th St., Strip District Saturday: The Block at Northway. 8013 McKnight Road, Ross Township Sunday: The Block at Northway. 8013 McKnight Road, Ross Township

FRENCH

Chéné’s á la carte

chenesalacarte.com Wednesday: Fountainhead. 555 Southpointe Blvd., Canonsburg Friday: McKesson. 600 Lindbergh Drive, Moon

ITALIAN

Emporio Meatball Truck

emporioameatballjoint.com

@meatball_truck

Wednesday: Hitchhiker Brewing Co. 1501 S. Canal St., Sharpsburg Friday: Cellar Works Brewing. 110 S. Bike Road, Sarver

MEDITERRANEAN

Friday: Grist House Craft Brewery. 10 E. Sherman St., Millvale Saturday: Brew Gentlemen. 512 Braddock Ave., Braddock

Wednesday: Eleventh Hour Brewery. 3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville Thursday: Redhawk Coffee. 120 Meyran Ave., Oakland; Hitchhiker Brewing Co. 1501 S. Canal St., Sharpsburg Friday: Burns White. 48 26th St., Strip District; ShuBrewery. 733 Spring St., Harmony Saturday: Bloom Brew. 100 Riverside Dr. Suite A, West Newton Sunday: Eleventh Hour Brewery. 3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville

Ash & Kris Kitchen Wednesday: Burns White. 48 26th St., Strip District

MEXICAN

Wednesday: Grist House Craft Brewery. 10 E. Sherman St., Millvale Thursday: Dancing Gnome Brewery. 925 Main St., Sharpsburg





Pittsburgh Taco Truck @pghtacotruck pghtacotruck.com Friday: Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side



PIZZA

Alberta’s Pizza



Friday: Dancing Gnome Brewery. 925 Main St., Sharpsburg Sunday: Dancing Gnome Brewery. 925 Main St., Sharpsburg

VENEZUELAN