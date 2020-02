Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Feb. 19-25

Are you tired of tracking down food trucks? Welcome to the Pittsburgh City Paper food truck roundup, where we do the hard work for you. Each week, we’re compiling a list of city trucks and their schedules. (For the most up-to-date schedule, visit each truck’s website.)

AFRICAN

Kilimanjaro Flavour

@kilimanjaro_flavour



Wednesday: Pittsburgh Career Institute. 620 Liberty Ave., Downtown

Thursday: Panther Rarex. 1122 Stevenson Mill Road, Coraopolis

Friday: Serbian Club. 2524 Sarah St., Southside

Saturday: Bloom Brewing. 100 Riverside Drive, West Newton