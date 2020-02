Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Feb. 12-18

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Wise County Biscuits Biscuit from Wise County Biscuits with greens, egg, and bacon jam

Asian

Just Roll’d Up



Mr. Bulgogi



Asian-fusion



Blue Sparrow



Italian

Rolling Meatballs



Emporio Meatball Truck



Pizza Benvenuti’s Pizza Factory



Wood Stoked Oven, LLC



Alberta’s Pizza



Barbeque Oakmont BBQ



Blowfish BBQ



American Revival Chili



Wise County Biscuits



Mac & Gold



Yovi’s Food Truck



Caribbean Caribbean Vybz



Mediterannean Ash & Kris Kitchen



Gyros N’at



Pita My Shawarma



Mexican La Palapa Mexican Food Buggy



PGH Tortas



African

Kilimanjaro Flavour



Indian Billu’s Indian Grill



Are you tired of tracking down food trucks? Welcome to thefood truck roundup, where we do the hard work for you. Each week, we’re compiling a list of city trucks and their schedules. (For the most up-to-date schedule, visit each truck’s website.)Hitchhiker Brewing Co.Koehler Brewing Co.Cobblehaus Brewing.The Leaning Cask Brewing Company.Roundabout Brewery.Brighton Heights Roll Up.Hitchhiker Brewing Co.Commonplace Coffee MWS.; Dancing Gnome Brewery.Brew Gentlemen.Eleventh Hour Brewing.Grist House Craft Brewery.11th Hour Brewing.Leaning Cask Brewing Company.Koehler Brewing Company.Leaning Cask Brewing Company.Koehler Brewing Co.All Saints Brewing.Allegheny City Brewing.Burns White.Allegheny City Brewing.Hitchhiker Brewing Co.Grist House Craft Brewery.Dancing Gnome Brewery.Hitchhiker Brewing Co.Brew Gentlemen.Dancing Gnome Brewery.Hitchhiker Brewing Co.Bloomfield Winter Market.The Leaning Cask Brewing Company.The Leaning Cask Brewing Company.Pittsburgh Career Institute.Inner Groove Brewing.Coffee Buddha.Grist House Craft Brewery.Wilkinsburg Beverage Truck Stop.AllianceRX Walgreen.Grist House Craft Brewery.Brew Gentlemen.Redhawk Coffee.Roundabout Brewery.Dancing Gnome Brewery.Eleventh Hour Brewery.Allegheny City Brewing.Grist House Craft Brewery.Dancing Gnome Brewery.Apis Mead & Winery.Duquesne Light.Devout Brewing Co.Allegheny City Brewing.