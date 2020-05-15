 Webinar training series aims to help nonprofits increase voting participation in hardest-to-reach communities | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Webinar training series aims to help nonprofits increase voting participation in hardest-to-reach communities

By

click to enlarge vote-2020-pennsylvania.jpg
The 2020 U.S. Census and 2020 Presidential Election make this the most important year for civic participation in a generation.

In an upcoming free webinar series, a group of Pennsylvania leaders have joined together to help community nonprofits and activists learn what every organization should be doing this year to effectively increase participation in both — especially among the state's hardest-to-reach neighbors.

Each of the following webinars will focus on a specific topic from a team of training experts from committed state and national partners, including the Department of State, Nonprofit VOTE staff, InspirePa, and the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania:


Fri., May 15, 3-4:30 p.m.
The Basics & New Pa. Voting Laws

Fri., May 22, 3-4:30 p.m.
Vote By Mail & High School Voting

Fri., May 29, 3-4:30 p.m.
Get-Out-The-Vote & U.S. Census Tips

"Between Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, the votes of 77,744 made
the difference in the 2016 Presidential Election," says Pat Clark of Keystone Progress Education Fund, one of the partners of the series. "I'm working to make sure that in Pennsylvania we have a goal of motivating 77,745 people to vote on November 3, 2020 who did not vote in 2016."

Registration for all three webinars is free: Everybody Counts and Everybody Votes Registration


Other participating partners in the series include the Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, The Forbes Funds, and Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, and Pittsburgh City Paper.

