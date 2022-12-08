 We Want the Funk Festival brings legendary music acts to Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

We Want the Funk Festival brings legendary music acts to Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge A distinguished Black gentleman looks at the camera as he sits in a chair.
Photo: Courtesy of Rhino Records
Morris Day
We Want the Funk Festival wants to prove that “funk is timeless and is at home everywhere.” That’s according to a statement about the event, set to unfold across two days full of performances from “chart-toppers to R&B-fusion groups to solo vocalists.”

Now in its fourth year, the festival, taking place Fri., Dec. 9 and Sat., Dec. 10 at August Wilson African American Cultural Center, promises to celebrate the “rhythm-driven musical genre that evolved from the R&B, soul, and jazz music of the 1960s that continues to influence today’s artists.” Local fans can expect big acts who came to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s.

Opening the festival are Morris Day & The Time and Alexander O'Neal, both pioneers of the Minneapolis Sound that blended funk, New Wave, and synthpop, and was popularized by the late music legend Prince.

The performance marks possibly one of the last for Day, who recently revealed he would retire after Black Entertainment Television announced he and The Time would receive the Legend award at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

“They say the way you start is the way you finish, and being that I’m retiring end of next year, it’s only fitting that I return to the place that helped start it all,” said Day in a press release, adding that the band’s first major TV appearance was in 1981 on Soul Train with host Don Cornelius.

Known for appearing in films like the 1984 Prince vehicle Purple Rain, Morris Day & The Time produced singles like the dance-worthy "Jungle Love," "Cool" and "The Bird."

Vocalist O’Neal has R&B hits from nearly a dozen albums, including the quiet storm classic, “If You Were Here Tonight,” as well as “Never Knew Love Like This” and “Saturday Love,” two duets he performed with fellow singer-songwriter Cherrelle.

The festival continues on Saturday with two acts out of Memphis, ConFunkShun and The Bar-Kays, a group of Stax Records session musicians formed in 1964 and considered among the first artists to merge soul, R&B and funk. After four of the original members died in the same 1967 plane crash that took Otis Redding, the band reformed, worked with Isaac Hayes, and was featured in the 1973 concert documentary Wattstax. They would go on to produce hits like “Shake your Rump to the Funk,” “Move Your Boogie Body,” and the 1978 single “Holy Ghost.”

Originally from California, ConFunkShun moved to Memphis, was signed to Mercury Records in 1976, and recorded a dozen albums. Their hit “Love’s Train” was recently reinterpreted by Silk Sonic, the power duo formed by Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars.

Fill your weekend with funk during this event full of exceptional, decades-sapping talent.
We Want the Funk Festival. Fri., Dec. 9 and Sat., Dec. 10. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $55-65. awaacc.org

Tags

Related Content

Pittsburgh poet Jessica Lanay talks cool kicks, statement jewelry, and dressing for work

By Tereneh Idia

Pittsburgh poet Jessica Lanay talks cool kicks, statement jewelry, and dressing for work

Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 6-12

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 6-12

In Wiesenthal, the story of an architecture student who survived the Holocaust and dedicated the rest of his life to hunting Nazis

By Alex Gordon

In Wiesenthal, the story of an architecture student who survived the Holocaust and dedicated the rest of his life to hunting Nazis

Black History Month: Experience the immersive noise and weighty beauty of August Wilson Center's Familiar Boundaries. Infinite Possibilities exhibit

By Amanda Waltz

Black History Month: Experience the immersive noise and weighty beauty of August Wilson Center's Familiar Boundaries. Infinite Possibilities exhibit

Latest in Music

Hip Hop Summit showcases Pittsburgh emcees, DJs, street artists, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Hip Hop Summit showcases Pittsburgh emcees, DJs, street artists, and more

Tom Hanks serves up day of music for WYEP listeners on Thanksgiving Day

By Amanda Waltz

Actor Tom Hanks and Joanne Rogers stand at a podium under an umbrella during a rally in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Boy Wonders mixes whimsy and rock with debut album Happy Days Are Here Again

By Matthew Monroy

Boy Wonders mixes whimsy and rock with debut album Happy Days Are Here Again

"My daddy saw Dan Marino": Rock songs about famous Pittsburghers

By Amanda Waltz

"My daddy saw Dan Marino": Rock songs about famous Pittsburghers
More »
More Music
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 7-13, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Belvedere’s, and more (Dec. 8-10)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Belvedere’s, and more (Dec. 8-10)

By Matthew Monroy

Poet addresses "AIDS crisis in Pittsburgh — and its erasure" with new collection

Poet addresses "AIDS crisis in Pittsburgh — and its erasure" with new collection

By Matthew Monroy

Quiz: Let us recommend you a gift based on how yinzer you are!

Quiz: Let us recommend you a gift based on how yinzer you are!

By CP Staff

The Wanderers at City Theatre is a layered tale of marriage and betrayal

The Wanderers at City Theatre is a layered tale of marriage and betrayal

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation