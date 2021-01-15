 We tried Truly's new iced tea hard seltzers so you don’t have to | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

We tried Truly's new iced tea hard seltzers so you don’t have to

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP Photo: Maggie Weaver
By now, it should be clear to every drinker: hard seltzer isn’t going anywhere.

For those who drink hard seltzer, this is good news. This means that to stay on top of the game, seltzer companies have to keep developing new products and flavors to keep consumers interested. The latest of these, made by Truly, is iced tea hard seltzer.

Truly, who gave their slim can design a gold makeover to fit the new product, has released the iced tea hard seltzers in four flavors: lemon, raspberry, peach, and strawberry. Each is said to contain “real brewed tea,” 100 calories, one gram of sugar, and is 5% ABV.


The 12-can variety pack of flavors I bought from Giant Eagle (only a few spots in Pittsburgh carry the product right now) was a mixed bag. I expected something similar to a Long Island Iced Tea, but the cans tasted more like a crossover between bubbly water and Snapple.

(Disclaimer: I do not like Twisted Tea. People who enjoy hard teas may feel differently about these seltzers.)

Lemon and peach were decent. Truly managed to get the actual flavor of tea, not a fake-tasting substitute, into these cans, which was impressive. The peach tasted exactly like peach Snapple, and the citrusy, lemon flavor improved dramatically after my second sip.

Things got weird with the berry flavors. The raspberry didn’t taste like anything, and I spit a sip of Truly's strawberry flavor out into a sink. It tasted manufactured and only got worse the more I tried to drink. Even the aroma was bad.


After a few sips from each flavor, the sweetness of the tea seltzers became unbearable. The sugary, metal aftertaste refused to leave my tongue until I gave up on trying and opened a beer instead.

My advice? Stick to normal seltzers, unless you love Twisted Tea. Then this drink might be for you.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto kicks off re-election campaign with optimistic view of city
Test kitchen: Sculpting a bridge out of butter for the Pa. Farm Show
13 Pittsburgh sandwiches that go beyond french fries and coleslaw
Monessen passes LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance, becomes first town in Westmoreland County to offer such civil rights protections
The soul of a country
Five new breweries to try in and around Pittsburgh

By Maggie Weaver

Five new breweries to try in and around Pittsburgh

New "Yinz Coffee" shop set to take over former Crazy Mocha in North Side

By Ryan Deto

New "Yinz Coffee" shop set to take over former Crazy Mocha in North Side

Five local Pittsburgh shops selling natural wine

By Ryan Deto

Five local Pittsburgh shops selling natural wine

Online exhibition about brewing in Pittsburgh and Pa. launches from Brew: the Museum of Beer

By Amanda Waltz

Early concept art for Brew: The Museum of Beer
Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
13 Pittsburgh sandwiches that go beyond french fries and coleslaw

By Ryan Deto

Takeout Review: Rockaway Pizzeria

By Maggie Weaver

Test kitchen: Sculpting a bridge out of butter for the Pa. Farm Show

By Maggie Weaver

