 We all still have to wear masks, even though nobody likes it | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

We all still have to wear masks, even though nobody likes it

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Sometimes in life, you have to do things you don't like, including wearing a mask whenever you leave the house, indefinitely. Governor Tom Wolf (D-York) reminded Pennsylvanians today that even if counties are in the yellow or green phases of reopening, they are still required to wear a face mask when entering any businesses.

“Mask-wearing has proven to be an important deterrent to the spread of the virus, and as more counties move to green and more things reopen, we need to be vigilant in our efforts to continue our mitigation efforts," said Wolf in a press release.

Wolf also cited a study from the University of Cambridge that found that "even homemade masks made from cotton t-shirts or dishcloths can prove 90% effective at preventing transmission."


According to Pennsylvania's guidelines for business that operate during the pandemic, businesses must require customers to wear masks while on their premises, and employers must mandate that their employees wear masks while working.

The bottom line is that wearing a mask might be annoying, but it's much less annoying than catching COVID-19, or unknowingly spreading it to someone else.

If you need a refresher on mask-wearing, below are a few Pittsburgh City Paper stories about where to get them and what to do with them:

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

For people with disabilities, an extended stay in a rehab or nursing facility during a pandemic can be especially worrying

By Kate Blaker and Stacy Innerst

For people with disabilities, an extended stay in a rehab or nursing facility during a pandemic can be especially worrying

Avoiding COVID-19 during protests — recommendations and what Pittsburghers are doing to help

By Julia Maruca

Masks made available by Workshop PGH

Gov. Wolf says Allegheny County will move into green phase on June 5

By Amanda Waltz

Gov. Wolf says Allegheny County will move into green phase on June 5
More »
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 17-23, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Rally-goers gathering in Blueberry Hill Park in Franklin Park, Pa.

At Black Lives Matter rally, attendees call on North Allegheny school board to implement anti-racist policies

By Ryan Deto

An extensive list of 2020 Juneteenth events in the Pittsburgh area

An extensive list of 2020 Juneteenth events in the Pittsburgh area

By Julia Maruca

Michelle Kenney joined community members inside Hawkins Village for a vigil in honor of Antwon Rose II on Sun., March 24, 2019.

Antwon Rose’s mother says she ‘can’t stand the lies!’ after denying Trump's claims he met with her family

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation