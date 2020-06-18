We all still have to wear masks, even though nobody likes it

“Mask-wearing has proven to be an important deterrent to the spread of the virus, and as more counties move to green and more things reopen, we need to be vigilant in our efforts to continue our mitigation efforts," said Wolf in a press release.
Wolf also cited a study from the University of Cambridge that found that "even homemade masks made from cotton t-shirts or dishcloths can prove 90% effective at preventing transmission."
According to Pennsylvania's guidelines for business that operate during the pandemic, businesses must require customers to wear masks while on their premises, and employers must mandate that their employees wear masks while working.
The bottom line is that wearing a mask might be annoying, but it's much less annoying than catching COVID-19, or unknowingly spreading it to someone else.
If you need a refresher on mask-wearing, below are a few Pittsburgh City Paper stories about where to get them and what to do with them:
- Try these DIY mask tutorials
- Follow these skincare tips to prevent mask-related breakouts
- Take precautions when attending a protest
- Try this mask-themed coloring page
- Remember not to litter disposable masks