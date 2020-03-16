Ways you can support local musicians without leaving home

At this point, there are essentially no areas of daily life that haven't been affected by the spread of COVID-19. But with Sunday's announcement that all bars and restaurants in Allegheny County close their dine-in facilities for two weeks, many local artists and musicians are under increased financial stress. With concerts and venues closing, many depended on jobs in the service industry to stay afloat and now are having to pivot to other kinds of work that can be done remotely. Below are a few ways you can help support your favorite Pittsburgh bands and musicians, without leaving your home.



Visit pittsburghvoicecoach.com for more information and how to contact. Keith Harker (private voice coach and Roxian Live worker) is offering online voice lessons. He has worked with Pittsburgh acts such as Brahctopus, Stationary Pebbles, Kitchen Dwellers, Magic Beans, and more.Visit

there are no safety nets to which our local and regional performers can rely on to support their immediate needs." The money is to be split between a multiple Pittsburgh artists and bands who had had their gigs/tours canceled. Any amount can be donated here