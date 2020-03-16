Ways you can support local musicians without leaving home

C. Scott (producer/musician/DJ) is offering remote lessons in beats-making and playing bass. Learn about the history of boom bap, breakbeats, sample chopping, "and all kinds of other ninjutsu shit." Scott also has premade beats available for purchase, if learning how to create them does not interest you.
Prices vary, email charliellscott@gmail.com for all inquiries.
Visit pittsburghvoicecoach.com for more information and how to contact.
DIY concert space The Mr. Roboto Project is looking to make shirts to sell. If you are an artist who is willing to submit a free design for them to use, reach out to the venue.
A GoFundMe has been created for local as "there are no safety nets to which our local and regional performers can rely on to support their immediate needs." The money is to be split between a multiple Pittsburgh artists and bands who had had their gigs/tours canceled. Any amount can be donated here.
Brittney Chantele has shirts to sell priced at $20. Sizes small through 2XL are available and she is taking orders via Twitter DMs or email (brittneychantele@gmail.com). Chantele also makes abstract cover art for albums for $20. Again, contact her via DMs or email. Additionally, you can support Chantele via her Patreon.